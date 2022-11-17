Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 11 matchup

Richard Morin, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) hit the road to face Justin Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) in a huge AFC West matchup with playoff implications.

The Chiefs picked up a home win over the Chargers in Week 2 and now look to do the same on the road. But can Herbert and a banged-up Chargers offense exact revenge on their division rival? This game was flexed to the Sunday Night Football spot and should live up to the hype. Kickoff is set for Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Chiefs vs. Chargers Week 11 game:

Chiefs at Chargers odds, moneyline and over/under

Lorenzo Reyes: Chiefs 30, Chargers 20

Give the Chargers credit for gutting it out and covering against the Niners. But with an absurd amount of injuries continuing to pile up, L.A. is not sustainable as a reliable play. And Kansas City might just be the best team in football.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a pass as the Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) defends during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a pass as the Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) defends during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night.

Safid Deen: Chiefs 33, Chargers 27

The Chiefs continue to roll, while the Chargers continue to struggle without their best players due to injury. Still, Mahomes and Herbert will put on a show.

Lance Pugmire: Chiefs 34, Chargers 24

Los Angeles is incredibly banged up on the defensive line. It’s unknown if the Chargers will get either of their top two receivers, Mike Williams and Keenan Allen, back on the field this week as another hyped campaign slips away.

Jarrett Bell: Chargers 33, Chiefs 30

Nate Davis: Chiefs 31, Chargers 23

Tyler Dragon: Chargers 26, Chiefs 24

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers: Game predictions, picks, odds

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans