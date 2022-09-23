Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup

Reeling from two consecutive losses to start their 2022 NFL regular season, Matt Ryan's Indianapolis Colts return home to host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Having already dropped two games they were favored to win — against the Texans and Jaguars in Weeks 1 and 2 — the Colts now face the tall task of playing the 2-0 Chiefs on extra rest. How will Andy Reid's Chiefs fare on the road in Indy? Can Jonathan Taylor and the Colts bounce back? The game is set to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. from Lucas Oil Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Chiefs vs. Colts Week 3 game:

Chiefs at Colts odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Chiefs (-5.5)

Moneyline: Chiefs (-240); Colts (+200)

Over/under: 50.5

More odds, injury info for Chiefs vs. Colts

Lorenzo Reyes: Chiefs 31, Colts 19

At some point, the Colts have to show a little more life and fight. But even if Michael Pittman can go against Kansas City, Indianapolis simply lacks depth at the skill positions. And the Chiefs, right now, look like the second-best team in the AFC.

Sep 11, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) scores a touchdown against Houston Texans Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens (36) in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Safid Deen: Chiefs 42, Colts 20

Patrick Mahomes vs. Matt Ryan. And it won’t be particularly close. The Chiefs offense will kick it into another gear to get to 3-0, while Ryan and the Colts' offense continues to struggle early this season.

Lance Pugmire: Chiefs 27, Colts 24

The fact this spread is only 6.5 is a head-turner. Certainly, the 2-0 Chiefs should notch the blowout here, right? Wrong. The Colts are desperate for a win — and they’re at home meaning this should be a narrow outcome, if not an Indianapolis upset.

