Chiefs DE Frank Clark paying for 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro’s funeral

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark is paying for the funeral of 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro, who was shot and killed on Monday morning in his sleep, according to KSHB.

Taliferro, per the report, was sleeping in his family’s apartment around 2:30 a.m. on Monday when he was hit by gunfire from outside of the building. He was then transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting, according to the Kansas City Police Department, was targeted, not random. They have yet to make an arrest in the case.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

According to KSHB, Clark has “been in contact with Taliferro’s mother, Charron Powell, about helping cover the costs” of the service, which is scheduled for July 10. He also plans to play in their season opener against the Houston Texans this fall in Taliferro’s name.

Clark recorded 37 total tackles and recovered a fumble with the Chiefs last season, his first with the team after spending his first four years in the league with the Seattle Seahawks. He is one year into his five-year, $104 million deal with the team.

The 27-year-old tweeted about Taliferro on Friday, too, including a photo of him wearing a cape.

RIP young LeGend Taliferro. Crazy In the midst of a movement we still manage to do foolish things. He was killed as he slept in his home due to gun violence. His mother, Charron Powell needs us. Let his name be heard. ♥️🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/x7nuk4cD8D — Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) July 3, 2020

“Crazy in the midst of a movement we still manage to do foolish things,” Clark wrote. “He was killed as he slept in his home due to gun violence. HIs mother, Charron Powell, needs us. Let his name be heard.”

Story continues

Frank Clark of the Kansas City Chiefs knees before in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020, in Miami, Florida. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: