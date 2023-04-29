Kansas City Chiefs take FCS edge rusher BJ Thompson in 5th round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday selected Stephen F. Austin edge rusher BJ Thompson with their fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft — No. 166 overall.

Thompson, a 6-foot-6 defensive end, started his career at Baylor and played two seasons for the Bears before transferring to the FCS level.

At Stephen F. Austin in 2022, he rated as the Lumberjacks’ top defender with an 86.8 defensive grade, according to Pro Football Focus. Out of all 287 FBS and FCS programs, Thompson’s 92.7 pass-rush grade ranked third among all players who played half their team’s snaps.

Thompson was one of the standouts at the East West Shrine Bowl in February, posting 1.5 sacks with four tackles.

