Kansas City Chiefs draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections

Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Kansas City Chiefs:

Round 1 (No. 21 overall, from Patriots) - Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington: The latest in a long line of quality Huskies corners, he has 4.4 speed, elite cover skills, smarts and the versatility to play in just about any scheme. K.C., which moves up here for McDuffie, lost Charvarius Ward and Mike Hughes in free agency and clearly desired more corner help given all the offensive firepower that's migrated into the AFC West. Draft tracker

Round 1 (30) - George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue: Karlaftis could do a lot of damage breaking in on passing downs and augmenting a rush led by DE Frank Clark and DT Chris Jones. In two full seasons (2019, 2021) for the Boilermakers, Karlaftis compiled 13 sacks, 32 QB hits and 64 hurries. Maybe in a year, he's ready to replace Clark and his $21 million salary for 2023. Draft tracker

Round 2 (50, from Dolphins)

Round 2 (62)

Round 3 (103, special compensatory)

Round 4 (135)

Round 7 (233, from Dolphins)

Round 7 (243, from Raiders through Patriots)

Round 7 (251)

Round 7 (259, compensatory)

Kansas City Chiefs' last five top draft picks:

2021 (No. 58 overall): Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

2020 (No. 32 overall): Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU

2019 (No. 56 overall): Mecole Hardman, WR, Georgia

2018 (No. 46 overall): Breeland Speaks, DE, Ole Miss

2017 (No. 10 overall): Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech

