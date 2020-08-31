Report: Chiefs finalizing new 6-year deal with coach Andy Reid, GM Brett Veach

Andy Reid isn’t going to be leaving Kansas City anytime soon.

The Chiefs are finalizing a new six-year contract with both Reid and general manager Brett Veach, according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The new deals will keep both Reid and Veach with the organization through the 2025 season.

Reid took over in Kansas City ahead of the 2013 season, following a 14-year stint with the Philadelphia Eagles. He’s compiled a 77-35 record with the Chiefs, and is fresh off a Super Bowl win last season.

The 62-year-old has yet to record a losing season in Kansas City, too, and has gone 12-4 the past two years. He signed an initial five-year contract extension before the start of the 2017 season. Veach took over as general manager then, too, replacing John Dorsey.

The move was one of several big contract deals the team has made this offseason following the team’s first Super Bowl win in 50 years. The Chiefs restructured a deal with wide receiver Sammy Watkins, signed defensive tackle Chris Jones to a four-year, $85 million deal and reached a four-year extension with tight end Travis Kelcie.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes signed a record 10-year contract extension worth more than $500 million last month, too.

Unsurprisingly, Mahomes was more than happy with the news that Reid and Veach were staying put.

