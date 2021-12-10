Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid has some thoughts about renewed KU-Mizzou rivalry

The Chiefs sit half a game out of first place in the AFC, yet they hold just a one-game lead in their own division. So they’re all big games from here on out, starting with a visit from the Raiders on Sunday.

But there’s a notable game elsewhere this weekend, and that’s not lost on Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

Kansas and Missouri will play a college basketball game for the first time in nearly a decade (2:15 p.m. Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse), their rivalry pausing after Missouri elected to bolt for the Southeastern Conference.

Reid knows a little something about the history here — he was part of Mizzou’s football staff from 1989-91, coaching the offensive line.

“It’s such a great rivalry,” Reid said. “I talked to the young kids here — we got kids from Kansas State; we got a kid from Missouri playing for us right now, and they never played against each other. I just go, man, that rivalry was phenomenal — (and) so was the KU-Missouri rivalry. I thought it was real special when I was there.”

Since moving to Kansas City in 2013, Reid has developed a relationship with KU basketball coach Bill Self, too.

Which complicates things for Saturday, right?

Maybe not entirely.

“I met Coach Self since I’ve been here, and he’s a heck of a guy (and) good coach,” Reid said. “I’ve had a chance to go down to Lawrence — I wasn’t shaking when I went in there; man, it was a great event. But my heart’s with Missouri because I’ve been there.”