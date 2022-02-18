  • Oops!
Chiefs' Chris Lammons turns himself in after alleged Las Vegas assault with Alvin Kamara

Ryan Young
·Writer
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Chris Lammons
    American football cornerback
  • Alvin Kamara
    American football player

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons turned himself into authorities and appeared in a Las Vegas court on Thursday after he was charged in connection with an incident in the city earlier this month with New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

Lammons was charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and conspiracy to commit battery, per the Las Vegas Review Journal. He did not enter a plea, his attorney said, and posted $5,000 bail. He is due in court again on March 16.

Lammons, Kamara and two others have all been charged in the Feb. 6 incident in which they allegedly beat a man unconscious at Drai’s Nightclub inside the Cromwell hotel on the Las Vegas Strip. Two other men, per the report, were arrested on Monday.

The alleged victim sustained multiple injuries, including a fractured orbital bone.

The alleged victim said he met Kamara’s party at an elevator at the club around 6:30 a.m. that day before he was pushed and then beaten. Kamara reportedly told police that the alleged victim called one of his friends ugly before the scuffle began.

The man said he was pushed and then punched by a man in Kamara’s party, and then Kamara reportedly joined others in beating the alleged victim. The man was stomped about 23 times and punched nine more before he was left unconscious, police said. Security broke up the fight before escorting Kamara’s group out of the club.

It’s unclear what role Lammons had in the altercation. Police have said they have security surveillance footage that backs up the victims claims, though it has not been made public.

Kamara was arrested after the Pro Bowl, which was played at Allegiant Stadium just off the strip, though police said they and the NFL knew hours before that game that Kamara was a suspect.

Lammons, 26, just finished his third season with the league and second with the Chiefs. He appeared in 12 games last season, mostly on special teams, and had six total tackles and one fumble recovery.

Defensive back Chris Lammons of the Kansas City Chiefs
Chris Lammons, Alvin Kamara and two others allegedly beat a man unconscious at a Las Vegas nightclub earlier this month. (Chris Unger/Getty Images)
