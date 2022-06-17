Kansas City Chiefs announce training camp schedule for Missouri Western in St. Joseph

The Chiefs are going summer camping at Missouri Western State University for the 12th time.

Kansas City will hold training camp from July 27 through Aug. 18 in St. Joseph, the Chiefs announced Friday.

The first day of camp is open to season-ticket members only, followed by the first open practice (which the public can attend) on July 28. The viewing of camp practices is free, except for July 29, July 30 and Aug. 7. Those three days carry a $5 admission fee. The Chiefs will hold two practices exclusive for season-ticket members on July 27 and Aug. 9.

Fans wishing to attend training camp are required to reserve tickets in advance through www.chiefs.com/trainingcamp/. The reservation process begins at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21 for season-ticket members and 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22 for the general public.

Interested attendees are allowed to reserve a maximum of six tickets per practice, and can reserve tickets for a maximum of three separate practice session. Because of anticipated demand, the Chiefs are limiting attendance to provide the best fan experience.

Missouri Western will charge a $5 parking fee per vehicle per day. The lone exceptions are two days of free parking for the practices exclusive to season ticket members on July 27 and Aug. 9. Parking purchases can be made during the ticket reservation process.

After not allowing autograph session after practice in 2021 because of NFL COVID-19 protocols, fans will be allowed to seek player autographs this year.

Here’s the full schedule for training camp, with practice beginning at 9:15 a.m. every day except the final day, when it begins at 8:15 a.m.

CHIEFS’ CAMP SCHEDULE