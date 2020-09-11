Fans had plenty of jokes about Andy Reid’s foggy face shield

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid sported a massive face shield for their season-opener against the Houston Texans on Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

Naturally, fans at home had plenty of jokes.

Reid wore the shield as a COVID-19 precaution, a totally understandable and required move. Yet the huge shield covered his entire face and his headset, and kept fogging up throughout the contest.

Andy Reid's hat has a built-in face shield.



Iconic. pic.twitter.com/L6piMAG1hy — theScore (@theScore) September 11, 2020

While it was probably more comfortable for him to wear than a traditional mask that covered his mouth and nose, the sight of it sent fans straight to social media.

By the end of the night, Andy Reid's face shield is going to look like pic.twitter.com/ghYu8RkYF1 — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) September 11, 2020

Man Andy Reid corona proof face shield needs some air holes .. he ain't going to make it to Half time. — Willie Colon (@willcolon66) September 11, 2020

I can't get enough of the Andy Reid face shield. It's foggin' up like teenagers makin' out in a car.



Please, someone, get him a windshield wiper at halftime. pic.twitter.com/rSJJ9Yakyk — Chris Carlin (@ChrisCarlin) September 11, 2020

Andy Reid really needs to get the faceshield that has windshield wipers a la Degeneration X. @ShawnMichaels @TripleH pic.twitter.com/il3HiywUiq — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) September 11, 2020

Andy Reid calling plays through his face shield in tonight’s 4th quarter #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/CrVXkC3gIb — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) September 11, 2020

Halftime can’t come soon enough for that thing — Josh Scobee (@JoshScobee10) September 11, 2020

Gonna use this photo of Andy Reid’s face shield to describe Florida summers from now on #KCvsHOU pic.twitter.com/BxhbOpRJv6 — Casey Phillips (@caseyreporting) September 11, 2020

Y’all I can’t get over Andy Reid’s face shield almost completely fogging up as he yells lol #HOUvsKC pic.twitter.com/KN3LD47Q8L — Jenna WEAR A MASK Quigley (@JBomb11) September 11, 2020

Would not be surprised if Andy Reid’s face shield has its own Twitter account by the end of the night. pic.twitter.com/v7u6lw0bGn — Lili Zheng (@LiliNBC5) September 11, 2020

Andy Reid to his face shield after every play pic.twitter.com/rDnRVvqv6x — Brad Williams (@funnybrad) September 11, 2020

As if the start of the @NFL season wasn’t enough to turn this night from good to great...Andy Reid’s homemade face shield has officially made this night spectacular pic.twitter.com/Bljp77ZayT — Sharla McBride (@SharlaMcBride) September 11, 2020

Andy Reid should have checked with @TripleH and @ShawnMichaels about that face shield. pic.twitter.com/u87PCFoahD — Matt Camp (@TheMattCamp) September 11, 2020

