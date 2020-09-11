Fans had plenty of jokes about Andy Reid’s foggy face shield

Ryan Young
Writer

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid sported a massive face shield for their season-opener against the Houston Texans on Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

Naturally, fans at home had plenty of jokes.

Reid wore the shield as a COVID-19 precaution, a totally understandable and required move. Yet the huge shield covered his entire face and his headset, and kept fogging up throughout the contest.

While it was probably more comfortable for him to wear than a traditional mask that covered his mouth and nose, the sight of it sent fans straight to social media.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid was sporting a massive clear face shield on Thursday night, and Twitter loved it. (AP/Charlie Riedel)

