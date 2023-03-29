Are the Kansas City Chiefs accomplishing their NFL free agency goals? | Podcast

In the free-agency flurry the Chiefs have had more losses than gains. Gone are wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman and tackles Orlando Brown Jr. and Andrew Wylie.

Also departing: safety Juan Thornhill and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders.

The Chiefs have added tackle Jawaan Taylor, defensive lineman Charles Omenihu and linebacker Drue Tranquill. Add it up, and you have today’s conversation on SportsBeat KC with Star columnists Vahe Gregorian and Sam McDowell along with beat writers Herbie Teope and Jesse Newell.

The Chiefs, as they’ve been doing in the Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Brett Veach era, are playing the long game. The moves keep them competitive and financially fit and in a position to extend a run that currently includes two Super Bowl victories and five straight trips to the AFC title game.

