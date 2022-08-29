Kansas City area teacher, father of 10 killed in hit-and-run bicycle crash Saturday

A Kansas City area teacher, husband and father to 10 children was killed Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle and killed while riding his bicycle.

Kansas City police reported Saturday that a bicyclist was killed after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run at about 6:17 a.m. near the Metropolitan Community College’s Longview campus.

The bicyclist was traveling south on View High Drive near the intersection of Longview Road when they were hit by a car also heading south, Capt. Leslie Foreman with the Kansas City Police Department said. The vehicle then fled the scene.

According to a GoFundMe posted Sunday, the bicyclist was Charles Criniere, a father of 10.

“Charles passionately followed Jesus. His love for Jesus was infectious,” reads the online fundraiser page created to help support Criniere’s family. “He was a devoted husband and father who deeply loved his family.”

Criniere is listed as a teacher at Martin City K-8 Schools.

“All who knew him loved him,” the GoFundMe reads.

As of 7 p.m. Sunday, the online fundraiser had collected more than $67,000 in donations.