Kansas City area restaurant, brewery, coffee shops: December openings, coming soon

Here’s our monthly update of restaurant, coffee shop and brewery openings, closings and what will be coming soon.

More than two dozen operations have opened recently, and more are coming.

But some openings have been pushed back as restaurateurs struggle to find enough employees, and others wait on back orders for construction materials and restaurant equipment as manufacturers gear up from pandemic shutdowns.

Openings





▪ Al Chile Taco Shop, 11200 Johnson Drive, Shawnee.

Al Chile Taco Shop, which features fast, casual Mexican cuisine, opened Oct. 25 in Shawnee.

▪ Amir Mediterranean Grill & Bakery, 8216 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park.

▪ Andy’s Frozen Custard, Prairiefire, 5821 W. 135th St., Overland Park.

▪ Chick-in Waffle, 4800 E. Bannister Road.

▪ Chicken N Pickle, Prairefire, 5901 W. 135th St., Overland Park.

▪ Chipotle, 18016 W. 119th St., Olathe.

▪ Dutch Bros Coffee, Legends Outlets Kansas City, 1800 Prairie Crossing, Kansas City, Kansas.

▪ Glory Days Pizza, Shawnee Plaza, 13107 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Shawnee.

▪ Hawaiian Bros Island Grill, 13640 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park.

▪ Insomnia Cookies, 1401 W. 23rd St., Suite A, Lawrence.

▪ Jousting Pigs BBQ, Legends Outlets Kansas City, 1702 Village West Parkway, Kansas City, Kansas.

▪ Kinship Cafe, 719 N. Sixth St., Kansas City, Kansas.

▪ La Fuente Mexican Street Food, 1512 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, Blue Springs.

▪ Lilly’s Cantina, 3711 Southwest Trafficway.

▪ Lula Southern Cookhouse, Crossroads, 1617 Main St.

▪ Made in KC Marketplace, The District at Lenexa City Center, 8703 Penrose Lane, Lenexa.

▪ Nighthawk, Hotel Kansas City, 1228 Baltimore Ave.

Some of the menu items at Nighthawk: Funny Onies, Veg N’ Dip, hot bologna buns, bar nuts, pepper jerky, fried mustard wings, and a smokey pickled egg.

▪ Outlaw Cigar & Brewery, 309 E. 10th St., North Kansas City.

▪ The Peacock, 301 Westport Road.

▪ The Peanut, 12921 State Line Road.

▪ Prime Social Rooftop, 46 Penn Centre, 4622 Pennsylvania Ave.

A platter of vegetarian sushi roll rests near an outdoor fire pit at Prime Social in Kansas City.

▪ Socially Tea KC, 10586 S. Ridgeview Road, Olathe. Offers hot and cold teas, tea flights and loose-leaf tea blends to-go, teapots and accessories.

▪ Sweet Kiss Brigadeiro, Country Club Plaza, 421 Nichols Road.

▪ Westport Fish & Chips, 431 Westport Road.

▪ Whataburger, 1450 N.E. Douglas St., Lee’s Summit, and 18902 E. U.S. 40 highway in Independence.

Closings

▪ Bo Lings Chinese Restaurant, City Market, 20 E. Fifth St. Relocating nearby for a spring opening.

▪ Chai Shai, 651 E. 59th St.

▪ Country Club Cafe, 21911 W. 66th St., Shawnee. The tenant/operator of the bank cafe says it will close Dec. 19. The bank is looking for another tenant/operator.

▪ Joe’s Pizza Buy the Slice, 4058 Pennsylvania Ave. (Guy’s Deli will move into the spot. Details below.)

▪ Le Chronic Cafe, City Market, 419 Main St.

▪ McDonald’s, 14060 W. 103rd St., Overland Park.

Coming soon

▪ Andy’s Frozen Custard, 4029 S. Noland Road, Independence, in mid-to-late January.

▪ Captain’s Sports Lounge, 10221 N. Oak Trafficway. Hopes to open by early 2022. It also has locations in Grain Valley and Lee’s Summit.

▪ Chick-fil-A, 95Metcalf, 9591 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. Scheduled to open Thursday.

▪ Chipotle, 22410 W. 66th St., Shawnee, for late January or early February.

▪ The Classic Cookie & Cafe, 409 E. Gregory. New owners hope to reopen it this month.

▪ Farewell Cafe, 6515 Stadium Drive. No opening date was available.

▪ 54th Street Grill & Bar, Zona Rosa, 7200 N.W. 86th Terrace, is rebranding to 54th Street Restaurant & Drafthouse and expanding with an outdoor entertainment area. Work is expected to be completed before Christmas.

▪ Fountain Haus, 401 Westport Road, restaurant, bar, rooftop. Early 2022.

▪ Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 632 E. Main St., Gardner. Mid-January.

▪ Front Range, 400 E. Gregory Blvd. Hopes to open soon.

▪ Guy’s Deli, 4058 Pennsylvania Ave. in the back of Kelly’s Westport Inn. Jan. 3 opening.

▪ Longhorn Steakhouse, 9770 N.W. Prairie View Road. No opening date was available.

▪ Ludo’s, shuffleboard bar, 325 E. 31st St. No opening date was available.

▪ Made in KC Cafe, 325 E. 31st St. Hopes to open soon.

▪ Meat Mitch Barbecue, Ranch Mart North, 3600 W. 95th St., Leawood. By the end of the year.

▪ Ocean Prime, 46 Penn Centre, 4622 Pennsylvania Ave. Early 2022 opening.

▪ Plate, Park Place, 11655 Ash St., Leawood. Hopes to open by late January.

▪ Popeyes, 9460 Quivira Road, Lenexa. No opening date was available.

▪ River Bluff Brewing, 201 Main St. The brewery, which was founded in St. Joseph in 2018, is expanding to the River Market. Plans to open Dec. 31.

▪ Savage Saloon, 1611 Genessee St. No opening date was available.

▪ The Snack Shack, 6018 Johnson Drive, Mission. No opening date was available.

▪ Taco Bell Cantina, 4111 Broadway. Late December or early January.

▪ WingStand by Jefferson’s, 7715 State Line Road. Mid-December.

▪ Zaina Mediterranean Cuisine & Catering, Crown Center Shops, 2450 Grand Blvd. Relocating from downtown this month.

Comi ng later

▪ Barrio Mexican Kitchen + Bar, The Village at Briarcliff, 4125 N. Mulberry Drive. Early 2022 opening.

▪ The Block Tavern & Exchange, 311 Delaware St., Suite 102. No opening date was available.

▪ Cafe Cà Phê, 916 E. Fifth St. Feb. 1.

▪ Chick N Max is looking for area franchisees. It had hoped to have a location in early 2022 but is still in talks with local developers.

▪ Chicken Salad Chick hopes to open in Lee’s Summit in 2022.

▪ City Club Apartments, 1989 Main St. Chef Howard Hanna plans to open two operations — a natural wine bar and modern diner — on the first floor of the apartments. No opening date was available.

▪ Crumbl Cookies, Ward Parkway Center, 8600 Ward Parkway, Suite 1018, by Trader Joe’s. March opening.

▪ Dunkin Donuts, 17701 E. 39th St., Independence. No opening date was available.

▪ Dutch Bros Coffee, 1733 E. North Ave., Belton, early 2022. It also plans to open at 11311 Shawnee Mission Parkway in Shawnee in spring 2022.

▪ Enzo, City Market, 20 E. Fifth St. Mid-April.

▪ Fareway Meat Market, 13430 W. 151st St., Olathe. Spring 2022.

▪ Friction Beer Co., 11018 Johnson Drive, Shawnee. Spring 2022.

▪ Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken plans a Lee’s Summit restaurant for early 2022 and a Northland location in late 2022.

▪ The Halal Guys: New area franchisee plans five locations and is in negotiations for two spots.

▪ Hawaiian Bros Island Grill, Metro North Crossing, U.S. 169 and Barry Road, for spring 2022.

▪ IHOP, 11111 W. 95th St. Overland Park. September 2022 opening.

▪ Johnny Kaw’s Outback, 4124 Pennsylvania Ave. 2022 opening.

▪ La Fuente Mexican Restaurant and La Fuente Mexican Street Food: Two new buildings on Missouri 291 near Liberty for mid-2022 openings.

▪ Meddy’s Mediterranean Eatery & Craft Bar, Corinth Quarter, 4105 W. 83rd St., Prairie Village. Spring opening.

▪ Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style Food, 7006 W. 75th St., Overland Park, February opening. Locations at 806 N.W. Missouri 7, Blue Springs (a former Long John Silver’s); 1316 W. Kansas St., Liberty; and at 119th Street and South Strang Line Road in Olathe, are planned for the first half of 2022.

▪ Paris Baguette, 11111 W. 95th St. Overland Park. September 2022 opening.

▪ Parkway Coffee & Bistro, 3744 Broadway. No opening date was available.

▪ PT’s Coffee Roasting Co., 8139 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. Plans are still on hold.

▪ Serv, entertainment complex, 91st Street and Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park. Food operators, bar, coffee kiosk, pickleball and more. Fall 2022.

▪ Sinkers Lounge, Power & Light District, 53 W. 13th St. Mid-February.

▪ Spokes Coffee Cafe Cyclery, 2460 Pershing office building. Spring opening.

▪ Stockyards Brewing Co., 10310 Mastin St., Overland Park. No opening date was available.

▪ Taco Bell, 7601 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. Second quarter 2022 opening.

▪ Taylor’s Donuts, 1827 Louisiana St., Lawrence. Early 2022.

▪ 39th Street Brewery, 1320 W. 39th St. No opening date was available.

▪ Tin Roof, 424 Westport Road. Hopes to open before spring.

▪ Tom Colicchio’s food hall, Mission Gateway, Johnson Drive and Roeland Drive, Mission. Project is on hold.

▪ Transport Brewery, 131 E. Main St., Gardner. 2022 opening.

▪ Unforked, Woodside Village, 4719 Rainbow Blvd., Westwood. Employees say January.

▪ Urban Egg, Hawthorne Plaza, 4921 W. 119th St., Overland Park. March opening.

▪ Vine Street Brewing, 18th & Vine Jazz District. March opening.

▪ Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits, 207 N.E. Englewood Road. Hy-Vee will convert its grocery store into its new liquor store concept which will carry specialty food products and high-end barware. No opening date was available.

▪ Whataburger plans to open in the Galleria 115 at 115th Street and Nall Avenue in Overland Park; at 95Metcalf South at 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue; Metro North Crossing for spring 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, by the Legends Outlets; and in Raymore; and in Bluhawk, 7781 W. 159th St., Overland Park. A new franchise group by Patrick Mahomes plans 30 regional locations.

▪ Wienerschnitzel wants to return to the Kansas City market.