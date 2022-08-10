Kansas City area health code violations: Sunrise Cafe, Saki, Fareway, Tanner’s, more

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports by city or county health inspectors.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can call Joyce Smith at 816-234-4692 or email her at jsmith@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for seven or more critical violations:

▪ Saki Asian Restaurant, 5225 N.W. 64th St., had 12 critical violations during an Aug. 4 routine inspection.

▪ Brotha’s Grill & Convenience Store, deli, 2900 E. 39th St., had eight critical violations during an Aug. 3 routine inspection. It had no critical violations during an Aug. 8 follow-up inspection.

▪ Little Caesars, 5029 Independence Ave., had eight critical violations during an Aug. 5 routine inspection.

▪ Bo Lings Chinese Restaurant, 8670 N.W. Prairie View Road, had seven critical violations during an Aug. 1 routine inspection.

▪ Dairy Queen, 10350 N.E. Cookingham Drive, had seven critical violations during an Aug. 7 routine inspection.

▪ Whole Foods Market, deli, 301 E. 51st St., had seven critical violations during an Aug. 6 routine inspection.

For complete Kansas City-area reports, visit www.inspectionsonline.us/foodsafety/mousakansascity/search.htm and search under the establishment’s name.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links to the reports are not available).

▪ Sunrise Cafe, 7936 Quivira Road, Lenexa, had 13 priority violations during an Aug. 4 routine inspection.

▪ Fareway Meat Market, 13430 W. 151st St., Olathe, had 12 priority violations during an Aug. 4 first operational inspection after opening.

▪ Tanner’s Bar & Grill, 22374 W. 66th St., Shawnee, had 10 priority violations during an Aug. 8 routine inspection.

▪ Casey’s General Store, 13000 State Ave., Kansas City, Kansas, had eight priority violations during an Aug. 3 routine inspection.

▪ El Pirata, 1031 Central Ave., Kansas City, Kansas, had eight priority violations during an Aug. 5 follow-up inspection.

▪ The Other Place, 16590 W. 135th St., Olathe, had seven priority violations during an Aug. 2 inspection following a complaint.

For complete Kansas health inspections, visit http://agriculture.ks.gov/divisions-programs/food-safety-lodging/inspection-results