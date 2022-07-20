Kansas ballot issue on abortion will be close. Here’s three takeaways from polling

Katie Bernard
·3 min read
Tammy Ljungblad/tljungblad@kcstar.com

A Kansas City-based pollster is predicting that Kansans will narrowly pass a constitutional amendment removing the right to an abortion from the state-constitution.

Two weeks before Election Day and after early voting has already begun, pollster co/efficient released the first public poll data in the contest, which will be the first ballot test on abortion rights in a post-Roe America.

Co/efficient’s President Ryan Munce describes the firm as bipartisan but acknowledges they primarily work with Republican candidates. In 2020, the firm did polling for a PAC supporting Republican Roger Marshall’s Senate campaign.

The poll was first reported in FiveThirtyEight, a national news source that analyzes polling data. FiveThirtyEight provided input on the poll, Munce said.

The Value Them Both Association, the group campaigning to pass the amendment, called the poll evidence that Kansans do not want to see continued increases in abortion.

“We’re encouraged because we know Kansans do not support the radical pro-abortion agenda of the left,” spokeswoman Mackenzie Haddix said.

But opponents of the amendment said the close nature of the results underscored the motivation behind proponents decision to place the amendment on a primary ballot with traditionally lower turnout.

“They hope fewer Kansans vote so they can eliminate the constitutional rights of women to make private medical decisions,” Ashley All, a spokeswoman for Kansans for Constitutional Freedom, said.

Here are three main takeaways from the poll:

A tight race

Of the more than 1,500 Kansans surveyed earlier this week 47% said they planned to vote yes on the amendment, while 43% said they planned to vote no and 10% were undecided. The margin of error on the poll was 2.78%, which means the divide between the two sides could be as big as nearly seven points or as small as just over one.

Kansas is a traditionally red state with a long history of anti-abortion activism.

But the poll showed the state starkly divided along partly lines on whether to retain abortion rights in the state constitution: 68% of Republican respondents cited plans to vote yes, while just 10% of Democrats and 30% of independents planned to do the same.

Age divide

Age played a large factor in determining whether a survey respondent planned to vote yes or no.

Three quarters of the voters 34 or younger said they planned to vote against the amendment. The proportion of no votes generally dropped as voters got older, though.

Only 30% of voters 65 or older planned to vote against the amendment.

Primary elections generally have lower turnout, especially among Democrats in Kansas. And young voters historically have the lowest level of participation.

However, all age groups generally saw the amendment as increasing the importance of voting in August. Of the voters surveyed, 100% of the younger voters were aware of the amendment and 89% said the amendment had increased the importance of voting on the August ballot. The 35-44 age group and 65 and up age group saw similar importance, while 75% of voters in the 45-54 and 55-64 range considered the August vote more important.

Opposition based in the Kansas City Metro

Stark differences in planned voting behavior was evident based upon region.

Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District, which includes the Kansas City metro area and has been key for Democrats in recent years, was the only region in which voters were more likely to vote no than yes.

The 4th Congressional District, which includes Wichita, was divided on a 48% to 44% split. The mostly rural 1st Congressional District, which stretches from Lawrence west to the Colorado border, was predicted to vote yes by 13 points.

In the 2nd Congressional District, which includes northern Kansas City, Kansas, and much of eastern Kansas, 18% of the voters indicated they did not know how they would vote yet. However, 48% of the voters said they would vote yes and 34% said they would vote no.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Kansas to vote on abortion rights in first statewide test after Roe's demise

    A fight over abortion access in Middle America is roiling the hills and plains of Kansas, where voters will decide whether the state's constitution should go on protecting the right to terminate a pregnancy. The Aug. 2 vote is the first statewide electoral test of abortion rights since June 24 when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. Both have been knocking on doors in Wichita and in the Kansas suburbs of Kansas City, Missouri, in a race to win over voters with moderate views on abortion.

  • Man, 21, jailed for raping 12-year-old girl he met on Snapchat

    Driss Serhir sexually assaulted the victim in a hotel room in central London.

  • JoCo Sheriff Hayden says there was 2020 voter fraud — but he was elected that year, so …

    How did all those Republicans get elected if it was rigged? | Opinion

  • Who is Sarah Matthews? The former Trump deputy press secretary, who was 'deeply disturbed' by Capitol riot, is expected to testify on Thursday's January 6 hearing

    Matthews served as deputy press secretary for the Trump administration and was one of several staffers who resigned after the attack on the Capitol.

  • RHONJ 's Jackie Goldschneider Says She's in 'Active Recovery' from Eating Disorder: 'I'm Not There Yet'

    "I don't want people to think that it's a really quick process of recovery and it's easy, because it's not," Jackie Goldschneider said of struggling with an eating disorder for the last 18 years of her life

  • Eight-year-old paralysed in Highland Park shooting is taken off ventilator to breathe on his own

    Boy’s mother and twin brother were also injured in 4 July mass shooting

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • How invested are the Raptors in Kevin Durant trade talks?

    Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at the state of Kevin Durant trade talks and why the Raptors will hesitate to shift off their current stance. Full podcast including takeaways from Summer League is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • 12 Ks for Ray, 12 Ws in row for M's after 8-3 win in Texas

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Robbie Ray struck out 12 without a walk over 6 2/3 innings, rookie All-Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez hit a grand slam and the Seattle Mariners extended their longest winning streak in more than two decades to 12 games with an 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday night. The only time the Mariners had a longer winning streak was their team-record 15 in row in 2001, their last playoff season. Atlanta has the only longer streak in the big leagues this season with 14

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • Blue Jays' Jordan Romano to replace Gerrit Cole at All-Star Game

    Jordan Romano is the sixth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be named to this year's All-Star Game.