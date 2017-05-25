Kansas has 4-run 8th, beats TCU 7-3 in Big 12 tourney opener

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Brett Vosik had a two-run single in a four-run eighth inning and second-seeded Kansas beat second-seeded TCU 7-3 in the opening round of the Big 12 Conference tournament Wednesday.

Matt McLaughlin matched Vosik with two hits and two RBIs for the Jayhawks (30-26). They will face the Texas-Oklahoma winner Thursday.

The Horned Frogs (39-15) tied it at 3 in the seventh on Austen Wade's RBI single.

Kansas responded in the eighth with four hits and a walk, capping the outburst with Vosik's run-scoring single. Taylor Turski started and allowed two runs in 6 1/3 innings for the Jayhawks, and Blake Weiman (5-1) earned the win in relief.

Sean Wymer (4-4) took the loss in relief for TCU after allowing four runs without getting an out in the eighth.