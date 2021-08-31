Kanpur schools prepare to re-open primary classes from tomorrow

Representative Image

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 31 (ANI) Kanpur is preparing to re-open primary classes from Wednesday keeping in place all COVID-19 protocols.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Priyanka Srivastava, Principal of Saraswati Shishu Vidya Mandir in Kanpur said, "We have done all the preparation for the students. Staff will make sure that all the students are following COVID-19 protocols. Most importantly, the basic requirements like sanitiser, thermometer and oximeter are also available in enough quantity in the school."

The principal also said that primary standard students have not been asked to bring sanitiser from their homes as they are not grown enough to use it by themselves. So, the school itself will provide these basic requirements and take care of children.

"However, some parents are still concerned about sending their ward to school because the third wave of coronavirus is likely to come in September, allegedly affecting more children than adults," she added.

Adding to the statement of school principal, Om Prakash, a teacher from the same school said the school has asked parents for a written consent to be submitted, mentioning their permission of sending children to school.

He added, "Students would be allowed to sit maintaining social distancing." (ANI)