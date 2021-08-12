Kanpur: Muslim Man Thrashed, Paraded While Child Cries for Mercy

Visuals have emerged of a muslim man being paraded through the streets of Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram', with his little daughter clings to him and cries desperately for her father’s safety.



The disturbing visuals show that the man is assaulted in the presence of his child, and hit even while in custody of the police. Before the police breaks up the frenzied mob, the man is also seen being hit on his head by what appears to be a black helmet, the force of which causes him to fall on the ground.



According to a report by NDTV, the incident took place 500 metres from where the right-wing group Bajrang Dal held a meeting, in which they claimed that Muslims in the area were attempting to convert a Hindu girl in their locality. The incident is reported to have taken place right after the meeting.

WHAT IS THE POLICE SAYING?

As per a statement by DCP Raveena Tyagi the police and PAC force were deployed to control the situation.



A case has, as per the Kanpur been filed, on the complaint of the man, against some known and unknown persons, and an investigation is underway.

THE ORIGINAL 'DISPUTE'

The man is reported to have been a relative of a Muslim family which is involved in a legal dispute with their Hindu neighbours. The Kanpur police has also informed that, earlier in July, the two families had filed cases against each other.

While the Muslim side had originally filed a case of assault and criminal intimidation, the Hindu side had alleged 'assault with the intent to outrage the modesty of a woman'.



NDTV has quoted sources as informing that the Bajrang Dal, which subsequently got involved in the matter, has alleged “forcible conversion” by the Muslim family.

WHO IS THE MAN WHO WAS THRASHED IN THE VIDEO?

He is reported to be a 45-year-old Muslim who drives an e-rickshaw for a living.



(With inputs from NDTV)

. Read more on India by The Quint.Kanpur: Muslim Man Thrashed, Paraded While Child Cries for MercyRahul Gandhi’s Video Where He Refers to ‘Himself as a Fool’ Is Clipped . Read more on India by The Quint.