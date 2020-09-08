Kannada actor Sanjjanaa Galrani’s Bengaluru residence raided by CCB in connection to drug probe

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Tuesday, 9 September, raided Kannada film actor Sanjjanaa Galrani's house in connection with an alleged drug racket case involving Sandalwood actors.

According to a report by The Hindu, Galrani's house was searched on the basis of information provided by a drug peddler Rahul Shetty who is currently in CCB custody. The CCB sleuths arrived at Galrani's residence in Bengaluru's Indiranagar and recovered phones and other material from her house for verification.

The officials also raided the apartment of Viren Khanna in the city for contraband. Khanna runs an event management company and organises parties. He allegedly supplied drugs to his clients through his network.

The News Minute quoted CCB sources saying that Shetty confessed to organising parties and procuring drugs for the occasions, during the probe.

"We are searching in her (Galrani) house currently. Another party planner from Mangaluru, Pruthvi Shetty, was questioned and based on the information search warrant was procured," the sources added.

The CCB said through Pruthvi's event management company, Sanjjanaa used to organise private parties. The crime branch is now checking into the actor's financials.

According to The Indian Express, a team of CCB, including women officials, had reached Galrani's after obtaining a search warrant from a court.

Bengaluru Police Joint Commissioner (Crime) Sandeep Patil in a statement confirmed the searches.

Sanjjanaa has acted in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu films. She is known for her role in the Kannada film Ganda Hendathi.

So far six people, including Kannada film actor Ragini Dwivedi, Niyaz, Ravi Shankar, Rahul, Viren Khanna, and Loum Pepper Samba, a suspected drug peddler, have been arrested in connection with the drug case.

The CCB on Friday, 4 September, carried out searches at actress Dwivedi's residence.

The CCB has beefed up its investigation into a drug haul in Bengaluru after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested three people from the city, who were allegedly supplying drugs to singers and actors in the Sandalwood.

Filmmaker and journalist Indrajit Lankesh had given his statement to the CCB about drug abuse in the Kannada film industry and had claimed that at least 15 people were involved in the drug trade.

