Kannada Actor Sanchari Vijay’s Condition Critical After Road Accident: Report

National award-winning Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay is in critical condition after he suffered severe head injuries in a motorcycle accident on the night of June 12. The 38-year-old actor underwent brain surgery at Apollo Hospital, located on Bannerghatta Road, on June 13. He is currently in the intensive care unit.

According to a TOI report, the actor was with his friend when their bike skidded at L&T South City, JP Nagar 7th Phase. The bike came to halt after it clashed with an electric pole. His 42-year-old friend Naveen, who was riding the motorcycle, has also sustained spinal and leg injuries. Both were rushed to the nearest hospital.

While speaking to the police, Naveen revealed the reason behind the accident. He said that following the rainfall, roads were wet due to which the bike skidded.

Kannada actor Neenasam Sathish informed that the actor had joined him to distribute free ration kits to poor people of the city amid COVID-19 induced lockdown. Sathish said that Vijay and his team have been continuously providing medicines and other essentials to the needy in these adverse times.

Post dinner, Vijay and Naveen were returning to the former’s residence and they met with the accident. It took place 100 meters away from Vijay's apartment.

A close friend of Vijay, filmmaker Mansore told The Hindu that the actor has suffered a hemorrhage in the right part of the brain, for which he has undergone an operation.

Vijay debuted in 2011 with the film Rangappa Hogbitna and bagged projects like Harivu and Oggarane. His performance in the critically acclaimed film Naanu Avanalla…Avalu, in which he played the character of a transgender, won him a national award. The actor was last seen on screen in the movie ACT 1978 which was released last year.

The actor was religiously working for people amid the pandemic. He associated with the Usire team to provide oxygen cylinders to patients amid the second wave of COVID-19. He used his social media page to amplify and spread information about COVID-19 resources.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here