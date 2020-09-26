Kanien'kehà:ka artist marks Oka Crisis anniversary with thought-provoking illustrations

The summer of 1990 left a lasting impact on Teiowí:sonte Thomas Deer. At just 14 years old, Deer watched his community of Kahnawake, Que., become the focus of newspaper headlines and television broadcasts across Canada as a result of the Oka Crisis.

"As ugly as the events of 1990 were, it was worth the fight. The irony of 1990 is that it made us stronger," said Deer.

"It was a testament to our resolve as Kanien'kehá:ka and our bravery despite the obvious adversity."

The 78-day standoff that began on July 11, 1990, between the Kanien'kehà:ka (Mohawk) community of Kanesatake, the Sûréte du Québec provincial police and, later, the Canadian military was over a contested area of land known as the Pines northwest of Montreal. In solidarity, Kahnawake blocked the Honoré Mercier Bridge that connects the South Shore to the island of Montreal.

Deer now works as the communications co-ordinator for the Kanien'kehà:ka Nation Office in Kahnawake. He is also a comic book artist and illustrator. To commemorate the 30th anniversary of the crisis, he created a series of illustrations to remember how significant the events were to his community, nation, and Indigenous people.

View photos Submitted by Teiowí:sonte Thomas Deer More

One of the posters, which is being sold at the Nation Office, features Deer's interpretation of one of the most recognizable photographs of the Oka Crisis, taken on July 11, 1990, of a warrior holding up a rifle atop an overturned police vehicle.

View photos Tom Hanson/The Canadian Press More

He wanted to include a squadron of Canadian troops to represent the disproportionate ratio of Canadian military to Kanien'kehà:ka men, women, and children.

Members of the Royal 22nd Regiment replaced the Sûreté du Québec at barricades starting on Aug. 20, 1990. According to the Canadian Armed Forces, a total of 4,500 armed forces members were involved in the operation.

Honouring Kanien'kehá:ka women

View photos Submitted by Teiowí:sonte Thomas Deer More

Story continues