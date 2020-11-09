Kani Kusruti, on her own terms: Actress discusses how theatre shaped her craft, and why her social media is promotion-free

When I call her a few days after her win at the Kerala State Film Awards, Kani Kusruti answers the phone with a kind of gusto and enthusiasm that seems to be missing from telephonic conversations in the lockdown. She received the Best Actress Award for her role in Biriyaani, directed by Sajin Baabu, where she plays Khadeeja, a married Muslim woman who deals with the aftermath of her brother's radicalisation, and who suppresses her desires due to the society she lives in. The week before, she won the Best Actress Award at the 42nd Moscow Film Festival, but it is the State Award remains special.

"Whenever I've received an award, happiness has accompanied it, as well as the validation that I've done a good job. It was good, but I would have been okay without it too " this is how I used to feel about awards. But the Kerala State Awards evoked something else in me: this is probably because I'm from Kerala, so it felt like recognition from my own people, it felt personal. It lifted my spirits," she says in an interview to Firstpost.

Kani says awards are also significant because they put the spotlight on the artist, making it a moment when many are paying attention to what the artist has to say. If you want to engage with society, this is the moment to do it, she says. Kani used the opportunity to talk about PK Rosy, who is regarded as the first Malayalam heroine and first Dalit actress in India, who was maligned for playing an upper caste character on screen, and pushed into obscurity. But she insists that she isn't the first to mention PK Rosy.

"Many have campaigned to rename the Best Actress Award to the PK Rosy Award, for a long time. A few films have been made about her too. The point I wanted to make is that the work and achievements of many people go unnoticed every day. To be heard, you need to be a certain type of celebrity or have a certain stature. Along with PK Rosy I wanted to also address the issue of unequal opportunity: I see a lot of people in the industry who don't get equal opportunities because of their caste. There's discrimination on the lines of gender and skin colour too, in Kerala. Just look at the example of the Malayalam actress who was abducted and assaulted " this is how an artist from a privileged background is treated," she asserts.

*

Kani's filmography is marked by many noteworthy roles: Memories of a Machine; Maa (a mother whose teenage daughter becomes pregnant), Counterfeit Kunkoo (a woman who faces barriers while hunting for a home in Mumbai, because she is unmarried), and among her latest, The Discreet Charm of the Savarnas (a 'feminist', caste-blind filmmaker).

What drives her choice of characters? "I don't actually mind doing any kind of character. My choices haven't been driven by ideology or creativity, but rather logic. Sometimes it was about whether I needed money. I never had the chance to say, 'should I pick this role over this one?' I hope one day I get the chance to pick roles keeping in mind my creative choices," she clarifies.

She says she doesn't have biases against working with newer directors, or directors who aren't considered experienced. Simultaneously, she has found that having worked in the industry for a considerable number of years means that some opportunities aren't open to her. On more than one occasion, when she has come across an audition call online and emailed the director telling them she'd like to send a tape, she was told that she doesn't need to audition. "They say, 'We'll let you know if we'd like to cast you.' I find this hurtful, and I'm not the only one to experience it. Some of my peers have faced this, too. Why are you denying us a chance at an audition?" she asks.

The Discreet Charm of the Savarnas interested her in particular because the film is a comedy, and a lot of roles she has been offered in the past have had more 'serious' shades. Does she feel like she is being typecast? Kani says her notion of typecasting is less about the details of the character " profession, social background " and more about the character's state of mind. "I'm okay with being cast as a teacher more than once if I'm given the opportunity to play a different kind of teacher each time. What happens is that people cast you to play a certain state of mind, a certain kind of emotion or expression. They're only looking for this particular element " that's when typecasting takes place. 'You know how you did this in the last film, do something like that.' This is limiting for an actor," she says.

Story continues