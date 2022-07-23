‘It’s a kangaroo court’: Trump backers shrug off proof in January 6 hearings

Chris McGreal in Rhinelander, Wisconsin
·7 min read
<span>Photograph: Xinhua/REX/Shutterstock</span>
Photograph: Xinhua/REX/Shutterstock

Millions of Americans spent Thursday evening stunned, appalled and amused by the season finale of the congressional hearings into the storming of the Capitol in the waning days of Donald Trump’s presidency, and his part in the deadly insurrection.

The slickly planned primetime hearing showed Trump refusing to call off the insurgents for more than three hours as he watched Fox News coverage from the White House dining room on 6 January 2021. The House committee heard how Secret Service officers protecting the vice-president, Mike Pence, were telling their families they may not make it home alive.

Related: Trump campaign knew ‘fake electors’ scheme was fraudulent, panel argues

Members of the committee said the evidence showed that Trump lied, betrayed his oath of office, and summoned a mob to Washington to try to overturn the presidential election. It was, said Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger, “a stain on our history”.

But in the heart of Trump country, there’s a different take.

“I looked up kangaroo court,” said Terri Burl, a Republican activist in rural northern Wisconsin, a key swing state that Trump won in 2016 but lost four years later.
“I’m like, yes, that’s exactly what this is. What’s it supposed to prove?”

Burl’s loyalty to the former president – she was an early member of Trump for Women – has not been shaken by Thursday’s testimony from former Trump administration officials. She watched for almost an hour before giving up because she said that while “the violence and destruction is not OK as people forced their way into the Capitol”, the hearing was a one-sided attack on the former president rather than an attempt to get at the truth.

“There was an annoying and troubling Hollywood movie look to these theatrical hearings, as if they’re acting in a badly done B-list movie,” she said.

But Burl, a former social worker and substitute teacher, did tune in unlike other members of Oneida county Republican party and most other Trump supporters.

“I haven’t watched it,” said Kathleen Silbernagel, the party secretary and a retired programme manager for a Pepsi subsidiary. “It’s a joke. Most conservatives feel that it is a kangaroo court. Liberals already hate him so it’s not going to affect them. But how it will affect independent people, who are always in the middle, is hard to tell.”

Opinion polls suggest that the hearings have not produced the devastating shift in public opinion against Trump that some Democrats hoped for. Nor have they slackened the grip of Trumpism on the Republican party. Even as evidence spilled out that the then-president “commanded an armed mob to overturn the election”, few Republican politicians have turned away from Trump. Those that do pay the price.

Representative Liz Cheney, who broke with her party leadership to serve as one of Trump’s chief accusers on the House select committee, is facing a drubbing in next month’s primary for her seat in Congress at the hands of a rival who has positioned herself as defender of the former president.

But while the hearings may not have shaken the commitment of the faithful, the weeks of testimony have compounded a sense of doubt among some Republicans that, even as Trump touts the idea of running for president again, he carries too much baggage to win another election.

A poll by the Wisconsin’s Marquette law school released on Thursday showed that nationally most Republican voters have heard about the January 6 hearings only “a little” or “nothing at all”. Just 35% of Republicans have been paying attention compared to a clear majority of Democrats.

It is no surprise then that opinion on Trump’s culpability divides along partisan lines with Republicans overwhelmingly clearing him and Democrats certain of his culpability.

Oneida county Republicans make many of the arguments heard across Trump country to disparage the January 6 hearings.

“They’re painting Trump as though he incited this riot,” said the county Republican vice chair, Peter Biolo, who has also avoided watching the hearings. “They got to the Capitol and the Capitol police let them in. They didn’t storm the Capitol as is being reported. And the one person that was shot, that female veteran, was shot by a Capitol police officer.”

The hearings are instead viewed as part of a broader witch-hunt against the former president, alongside official investigations into whether his company fiddled taxes and fraudulently inflated property values to obtain cheaper loans.

The bad news for those who want to see Trump run again is that a key part of the electorate does not see it that way. Two-thirds of those independent voters who are following the hearings closely say Trump bears “a lot of responsibility” for the storming of the Capitol, according to the Marquette law school poll. Even among independents not paying close attention, a majority say he bears some responsibility.

Burl describes herself as heartbroken that Trump is not still president even if she was critical of his style when he was in the White House, particularly his aggressive tweeting. “I miss him. I’ve never felt that way about really any other Republican president, except maybe Ronald Reagan,” she said.

But Burl looks at her own state where both Trump’s victory in 2016 and loss four years later were each decided by a little more than 20,000 votes, less than 1% of the ballot. “I’m a Trump supporter all the way. But he has too much baggage now, just piled up and up. Baggage that makes it harder for him to win over those middle of the road voters,” she said.

Silbernagel agrees. Biolo does not. He wants to see Trump run again because he doesn’t think anyone else can keep Trumpism alive. “There are probably people like Trump out there but would they have his qualities? Would they be as direct, as confrontational?” he said.

Donald Trump is seen from behind as he raises a fist to a crowd. A sign behind the crows reads 'Wisconsin welcomes president Donald Trump!'
Donald Trump attends a campaign rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on 30 October 2020. Most Republicans want to see him run for office again. Photograph: Carlos Barría/Reuters

That divide is heard across Wisconsin where the commitment to Trumpism remains strong but there are creeping doubts about whether Trump is the man to continue to lead it. While most Republicans want to see the former president running again, a significant minority oppose it.

They warn that “he alienated a segment of the voting population that he’s unlikely to get back” and say it is “time to move on from Trump. He had his day, did much good, and exposed a great deal. But his level of chaos and divisiveness should be left behind. We need a younger guy with less baggage and fewer scores to settle.”

Charles Franklin, director of the Marquette poll, said his surveys reflect that gap.
“We continue to see Donald Trump is very popular within the party but more Republicans like him than want him to run for election again. A difference – both in the state and the national polling – is somewhere between 75% and 80% of Republicans say they have a favourable opinion of Trump. But it’s more like 60% of Republicans that would like to see him run again,” he said.

“In theory, 60% is plenty to win a primary so it hardly means that they’re abandoning him. But you are seeing some slippage between looking back on him and having a favourable view and looking to the future.”

That raises fears among some Republicans who suspect that while Trump might walk the primaries, particularly if others fear the political cost of running against him, he has already lost once against Biden by a massive 7m votes in the popular ballot. They also fear that the House committee hearings are providing an abundance of material for the Democrats to flood the airwaves with clips showing former Trump loyalists accusing him of leading an attempted coup.

Still, any Republican running against Trump had better feel sure of beating him or risk killing his own political career.

For now, in Wisconsin as elsewhere, loyalty to Trump continues to be a litmus test for most Republican voters in who they vote for. Franklin said that includes buying into the claims that the 2020 election was stolen and that the January 6 hearings are part of the plot.

“If you want to be a good Republican in the current party, you have to signal to the voters who have bought into the election fraud story,” he said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Arop through to men's 800m semis at athletics worlds, while McBride appeal denied

    Canada's Marco Arop is through to the men's 800-metre semifinals at the World Athletics Championships. On another sweltering night in Eugene, Ore., the 6-foot-4 middle-distance runner from Edmonton posted the fastest time in qualifying, 1:44.56, to move on in the event. WATCH l Edmonton's Marco Arop punches 800m semifinal ticket: Meanwhile, Athletics Canada's appeal on behalf of fellow Canadian Brandon McBride has been declined. Officials from the national sport organization had submitted the ap

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Leafs' offseason additions the depth needed to rewrite playoff disappointment

    The Maple Leafs made headlines for signed goaltender Matt Murray but general manager Kyle Dubas' main focus has been on filling out the bottom six, with a focus on forechecking, speed and scoring.

  • Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and glared at the clock. Not seeing what he’d hoped for, he waved his hand dismissively and walked back toward the track to celebrate what was still a long-awaited win Thursday in the 200 meters at the world championships. Oh, but this night would just keep getting better. The clock that, for a moment, read “19.32,” would adjust down a tick to “19.31.” That meant he broke Michael Johnson’s hallowed, 26-year-old American rec

  • Paradise's Ryan Greene drafted into the NHL — 2 days after his hockey gear was stolen

    This month has been a roller-coaster of emotions for Ryan Greene of Paradise, N.L. Things hit a high note when the 18-year-old was drafted into the NHL on July 8, after hitting a low two days earlier — when his hockey gear was stolen. The forward, who was selected with the 57th overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks, called the draft "nerve-racking" and said he was glad to have his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles by his side on the big day. "You see it on the Jumbotron and you hear your

  • Maud Charron, Josh Cassidy named Canada's flag-bearers for Commonwealth Games

    OTTAWA — Weightlifter Maude Charron and wheelchair racer Josh Cassidy have been named Canada's flag-bearers for the opening ceremony of the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Charron, of Rimouski, Que., is the reigning Olympic and Commonwealth weightlifting champion. She totalled 236 kilograms for her snatch and clean and jerk to win gold in the 64-kilogram division at last summer's Tokyo Games. In 2018, Charron set a Commonwealth record in the clean and jerk (122 kg) in winning

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Not all OHL teams kept up with sexual violence training — but the Rangers have

    An OHL program to combat violence against women is proving to be a success among the Kitchener Rangers, though not all teams in the league have been as diligent in keeping players up to date with the program. According to the Ontario Coalition of Rape Crisis Centres, an independent organization that has been tracking the OHL Onside training, some teams stopped after the onset of COVID-19. While the Rangers did pause training during the height of pandemic, the most recent session was held in Marc

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Gressel set for Whitecaps debut as Vancouver looks to halt rolling Chicago Fire

    VANCOUVER — The newest addition to the Vancouver Whitecaps' lineup simply wants to contribute. Days after the 'Caps acquired Julian Gressel from D.C. United for US$900,000 in general allocation money, the star wingback told reporters he's the kind of player who'd rather have two assists than one goal because it means his team has scored twice. “That’s me, the team player," he said. "I'm a team guy first that wants to win above all else. And if that means that my role is to assist more and not be

  • Saskatchewan Roughriders push back game versus Toronto to Sunday

    TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts will complete their back-to-back series a day later than originally planned. The Riders announced Thursday the return engagement will be played Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium after 13 players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The two teams had been scheduled to meet Saturday night but after dropping a 30-24 decision to Toronto on Saturday in Wolfville, N.S., the Riders were unable to practise Tuesday or Wednesday. Th

  • Former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi happy for new beginning with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — While the existing product withers on the field, Toronto FC has assembled some considerable new firepower off it in recent days. The hope is the cavalry is ready to ride in. On Monday, the Major League Soccer team unveiled its latest Italian in former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi. The 28-year-old arrived in style, taking the stage at the Real Sports bar/restaurant in matching white linen pants and open-neck shirt, showing off a simple tattooed cross on his chest under a beamin

  • Former CFL player and commissioner Doug Mitchell dies at age 83

    Doug Mitchell certainly left his mark in whatever he did. The Calgary native, who's a member of six various sport halls of fame and served as commissioner of the CFL in the 1980s, has died. He was 83. The cause of death was not immediately known. “Doug’s passing is a huge loss to the Stampeders, to the CFL and to the community,” John Hufnagel, the Calgary Stampeders president/GM said in a statement. "His contributions to football and amateur sports were numerous and far-reaching. "On behalf of t

  • The Battle of Ontario is back, don’t take the bait Leafs fans

    The Senators have had an eye-catching offseason, trading for Alex DeBrincat and signing Claude Giroux in free agency. Ottawa fans have wasted no time in trolling Leafs loyalists about the strength of their top six.

  • Hockey Canada had abuse claim reserve fund: court documents

    An affidavit filed in an Ontario court case suggests Hockey Canada has maintained a fund to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual abuse claims. The detail is included in a July 2021 affidavit sworn by Glen McCurdie, who was then Hockey Canada's vice-president of insurance and risk management, as part of a lawsuit launched by an injured player in Ontario. "Hockey Canada maintains a reserve in a segregated account to pay for any such uninsured liabilities as they arise," McCurdie's affid