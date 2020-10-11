Kangana Ranaut wraps up latest schedule of Thalaivi, shares pictures from the set

Kangana Ranaut has resumed the shooting of her highly awaited biographical film Thalaivi. The actress, who resumed shooting for the film after seven months, shared new behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of the biopic. Ranaut will portrayal yesteryear actress and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in the upcoming bilingual project.

Sharing pictures from the sets of the film, the actress wrote, "With the blessings of Jaya Ma we completed one more schedule of Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader."

Check out the photos here

Early last week, Ranaut also shared a few pictures of herself along with the film's director AL Vijay.

Good morning friends, these are some stills from yesterday's early morning scene discussion with my absolutely talented and most affectionate director A.L Vijay ji, there are many amazing places in this world but the most soothing and comforting to me is a film set #Thalaivi pic.twitter.com/qGjw0nQjRQ " Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 5, 2020

Ranaut has been working hard to seamlessly step into the lead role of the AL Vijay directorial. It was reported that the actress had been taking Bharatnatyam classes.

Apart from the dance classes, the 32-year-old star also shared pictures as her specifications for prosthetics as taken for the film. Another producer of the film, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, had earlier revealed that renowned Hollywood artist, Jason Collins, who has worked on films like Blade Runner and Captain Marvel, will be working on Kangana's look in the biopic.

The flick is penned by Baahubali and The Dirty Picture writers KV Vijayendra Prasad and Rajat Arora, respectively. Arvind Swami will also play a pivotal role in Thalaivi, which will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

