Kangana Ranaut-Sanjay Raut Row: Swara Bhasker, Dia Mirza, Meera Chopra Condemn Politician's 'Haramkhor Ladki' Remark for the Actress

The row between Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has taken an explosive turn. After their difference in approach and ideologies became evident on social media, Sanjay called Kangana 'haramkhor ladki' in a conversation with a journalist. The actress hit back at the politician, saying that with this mentality has empowered the exploiters. Now, a handful of names from the film industry have come forward to support Kangana in this bid. Interestingly, the majority of these names are the ones who have had a tiff with Kangana in the past including Dia Mirza, Anubhav Sinha. Swara Bhasker also tweeted about Kangana and Sanjay's row, but not without pointing out that she has been subjected to abuses from right-wing supporters on a daily basis. Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Sanjay Raut's 'Haramkhor Ladki' Remark: 'Every Hour a Girl's Raped in India, Mentality Like Yours Is Responsible' (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, Kangana has announced her return to the city of Mumbai on September 9, ready to face the consequences. She has alleged that Shiv Sena supporters have threatened to break her jaw and kill her, but she's undeterred. National Commission of Women has also taken a stand against Raut and demanded security for Kangana. Kangana Ranaut Should Be Given Police Protection, Says Anil Vij.

NCW CHairperson Tweeted:

People must listen to the language of @rautsanjay61 who is abusing and threatening to @KanganaTeam. @DGPMaharashtra you need to provide proper security to Kangana whenever she comes to state.@HMOIndia @PMOIndia https://t.co/iNiZ3bPPlP — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) September 5, 2020





Swara Wrote:

I will believe in the ‘feminism’ of the right wing the day they stop abusing me. That said, such words should not be used against any woman... @rautsanjay61 pic.twitter.com/d6EmoZZaK2 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 6, 2020





Meera Chopra Also Called Out The Politician:





Bigg Boss Contestant RJ Pritam Singh Extended Support To Kangana

Thank you @KanganaTeam aaj mujhe garv hai ki mein sahi ke sath phir khada hun. .. https://t.co/nw0USZrtGn — Pritam Singh (@iampritampyaare) September 6, 2020





Director Anubhav Sinha Tweeted:

May be the real answer was that it was Maharashtra that opened its doors for the children of Kashmiri Pandits in colleges. That quota still continues. Such is the magnanimity of the city of Mumbai. https://t.co/gWLxMdBld4 — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) September 5, 2020





Dia Mirza Said:

Strongly condemn the word ‘haramkhor’ used by @rautsanjay61. Sir you have every right to express your displeasure for what Kangana has said but you must apologise for using such language. https://t.co/6uY3AObCcw — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 5, 2020





Hansal Mehta Said:

Yes. I equally condemn abusive behavior and language towards both Kangana and Rhea. Don't be selective in your respect for women. https://t.co/D5wl5HnKvs — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 6, 2020





Even KRK Called Out The Abusive Language

You can oppose. Even You can criticise. If you don’t agree with someone. But you can’t call a girl #haramkhor on national TV when you are a representative of public. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 5, 2020





Ashoke Pandit Wrote:

A woman is being called "#haramkhor" and the #placard gang, #TukdeTukde gang, #KittyPartyJournalists & #UrbanNaxals seem to be missing in action. Their silence is a strong support to misogyny, where a politician can get away with abusing an actress.#KanganaRanaut — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) September 5, 2020





Check Out Kangana Ranaut's Video Message For Sanjay Raut





The controversy began when Kangana criticised Mumbai Police and alleged inefficiency in handling probe of Sushant Singh Rajput case. She said she's more scared of the city's police than 'movie mafia'. This did not settle well with Shive Sena and Sanjay asked her to not return to the city. To which she compared Mumbai to PoK.