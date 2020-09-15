Kangana Ranaut responds to Jaya Bachchan's Parliament speech: 'Show some compassion to us also'

Samajwadi Party MP and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan lashed out at actor-politician Ravi Kishan in the Rajya Sabha today, according to media reports.

According to NDTV, the BJP MP had spoken about a conspiracy on drug trafficking is place that aimed at "destroying the country's youth." Kishan alleged that neighbouring countries like Pakistan and China were adding fuel to the fire by smuggling drugs to India.

These comments did not sit well with Bachchan who said that one could not tarnish the image of the entire industry "just because of a few people."

She implied that the actor was drilling holes in the very plate he eats from after Kishan said that drug addiction persisted in the film industry in the parliament yesterday.

The Padma Shree awardee said, "I was ashamed yesterday that one of the members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the industry itself, spoke ill of the industry."

"Jis thaali me khaate hain usi me chched karte hain," she said referring to a popular Hindi proverb that means to bite the hands that feed you.

She said the entertainment industry in the country provides direct employment to 5 lakh people daily and indirect employment to 5 million people.

"At a time when the financial situation is in a depressing state and employment rate at the worst levels, in order to divert the attention of people, we are being flogged by social media" and there is no support from the government, she said.

Bachchan said the government should come forward and support the entertainment industry.

"I hope the government tells these people who have made their earning, name and fame in this industry to stop using such language," she said.

"There are people in the entertainment industry who are some of the highest taxpayers (in the country). They are still being harassed," she said.

The government, she said, must stand by the entertainment industry.

"I think the government must stand by the entertainment industry because it always comes forward to help the government in whatever good work it takes up. They come and speak for them, they support them. If there is a national calamity, they come forward, they give money and their services," she said.

"I think it is very very important that the government must support this industry and not kill it. Just because there are few people, you cannot tarnish the image of the entire industry," she said, adding the industry brings international name and recognition besides a base for political ambitions.

She went on to say that all kinds of promises are made to the entertainment industry but it has never got its due.

"Sir, I get very worked up and very emotional. I have too many things to say but you are not giving me enough time and opportunity," she told Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

"I need protection, the industry needs the protection and support of the government," she added.

Kangana Ranaut retweeted Bachchan's video at the Rajya Sabha, writing the outlook that the poor should be happy with what they get needs to change. She said there are no proper HR departments in place at production houses. She added she has a list of reforms that she would like the central government to implement for the betterment of junior artistes in the movie business.

Read the tweets below

Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhieshek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also 🙏 https://t.co/gazngMu2bA " Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 15, 2020

Like a famous choreographer once said " ¤°¥¤ª ¤¤¿¤¯¤¾ ¤¤¥ ¤¥¤¯¤¾ ¤¹¥¤ ¤°¥¤¥ ¤¤¥ ¤¦¥ ¤¨¤¾" is that what you implying? There are no proper HR departments in production houses where women can complain, no safety or insurances for those who risk their lives every day,no 8 hours shift regulations. " Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 15, 2020

As and when I get time to meet authorities I will share the detailed list of reforms I have prepared for labourers in the film industry across India so that young leading Indians can fight for similar reforms for their underprivileged friends in their own respective fields. https://t.co/kqKLANY09E " Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 15, 2020