Kangana Ranaut Portrays J Jayalalithaa, The Politician in New Pics from 'Thalaivi' Set

Kangana Ranaut resumed the shooting of her highly awaited biographical film Thalaivi with the cast and crew recently. The movie would have released in theatres by now if coronavirus had not struck but fans will have to wait some more time to see Kangana on the big screen as she portrays J Jayalalithaa in the upcoming bilingual project.

New pictures of the Bollywood actress from the time of Thalaivi shoot have been shared on social media. It shows her filming as the famed politician and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu inside the state assembly. The images were shared all are in monochrome and Kangana looks strikingly similar to Jayalalithaa in the on set pictures.

Sharing the images from Thalaivi set, Kangana wrote on Twitter, With the blessings of Jaya Ma we completed one more schedule of Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. After corona many things are different but between action and before cut nothing changes. Thank you team (sic)."

Earlier, Kangana had shared that Thalaivi was her her most ambitious project and that she was looking forward to resume shoot with director AL Vijay.

Dear friends today is a very special day, resuming work after 7 months, travelling to southern India for my most ambitious bilingual project THALAIVI, need your blessings in these testing times of a pandemic. P.S just clicked these morning selfies hope you all like them ❤️ pic.twitter.com/drptQUzvXK — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 1, 2020

The makers of Thalaivi have also released a promo earlier. Take a look.

The new release date of Thalaivi will be announced soon by the makers. Apart from the Jayalalithaa biopic, Kangana is also set to begin shoot of her Air Force movie Tejas in December.