Kangana Ranaut Cheers For Akshay Kumar's 'BellBottom' as it Hits Theatres

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to congratulate the team of BellBottom for its theatrical release. The actor shared a poster of the movie and called the team a 'winner'. BellBottom released in cinema halls on 19 August and stars Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta among others.

"Watch blockbuster #BellBottom in theatres today. Wishing the entire team for taking the first step you are already a winner, congratulations," Kangana wrote.

Also Read: BellBottom Review: Akshay Kumar’s Film Is a High-Jacked Flight From Start

BellBottom has become the first big Bollywood film to have had a theatrical release since the second wave of COVID-19.

Speaking to The Quint about BellBottom releasing in theatres Akshay Kumar had said, "God knows what is going to happen because now going to the theatres is the people's call. It's a risk. Just hoping that people are going to realise that when we are watching a movie we are looking at the screen and not looking at each other. It's less risky I think".

. Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.Kangana Ranaut Cheers For Akshay Kumar's 'BellBottom' as it Hits TheatresA Village in Meghalaya Punished for Saying ‘No’ to Uranium Mining . Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.