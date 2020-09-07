Kangana Rananut Should Get Drug Test Done Before Passing Personal Judgement on Colleagues, Says Dalip Tahil

In the wake of a drug angle being investigated by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise, actress Kangana Ranaut in a series of tweets had alleged that 99 percent of Bollywood is on drugs and claimed there are rumours about actors Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, director Ayan Mukerji and a person named Vicky Kaushik, being cocaine addicts. She had suggested that these Bollywood personalities should send their blood samples for a drug test. Now, reacting to Kangana's comments senior actor Dalip Tahil said, "Before she passing personal judgement on her colleagues, she should also get tested herself.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Tahil said that Kangana's statements are getting delusional. "The film industry represents a microcosm of what’s happening in the world. What’s this big expose that Bollywood does drugs? Trying to understand what’s Kangana’s motivation behind these allegations? She’s a self-made top grade actor. She succeeded in this film industry despite the challenges that a woman has to face. Kangana is, in fact, the epitome of the opportunities that exit for everyone in the film industry. But now her statements are getting delusional. Once or twice she made her point, but now it seems scripted,” the portal quoted her as saying.

In addition, the actor said that there’s much more happening in big businesses, media, where people are being manipulated, exploited and even dispensed off and suggested that it should be talked about.

Meanwhile, in a recent press briefing by NCB, the agency said Kangana Ranaut has got nothing to do with Sushant Singh Rajput's case and suggested that if the actress has any information she can come forward and present it to them and that will also be taken into consideration.