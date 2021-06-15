Kangana Moves HC Against Authority’s Objection to Renew Passport

Actor Kangana Ranaut has moved Bombay High Court seeking directions to authorities to renew her passport so she can leave the country for a film's shoot. Her plea said that the Passport Authority of India objected to the renewal due to the FIR registered against her by the Bandra police for hateful tweets and sedition.

“There are huge monetary investments made by production houses in booking such shooting locations, wherein the applicant is required to participate as an actress,” the plea said.

According to the plea, Ranaut's passport expires on September 15 and the interim application was filed through Rizwan Siddiquee. It states that Ranaut needs to fly to Hungary to shoot for Dhaakad from 15 June to 30 August. A bench led by Justice Prasanna B Varale will hear the plea on Tuesday, 15 June.

In October 2020, the Metropolitan Magistrate court directed the Banda police to investigate a complaint filed by Bollywood casting director Munawwar Ali Sayyed. The complaint alleged that Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel, through their tweets and statements, defamed the Hindi film industry. Sayyed also accused the duo of spreading 'division and hatred between Hindu and Muslim communities'.

The Bandra police then registered an FIR against them under IPC sections 135A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc), 295A (deliberate acts hurting religious sentiments) and 124-A (sedition) read with 34 (conspiracy).

Ranaut and her sister had been granted protection from any coercive action in terms of the summons issued by the Mumbai Police.

(With inputs from Bar and Bench)

