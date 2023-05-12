Kanesatake high school raises awareness on Red Dress Day

Ratihén:te High School students marked the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls and Two-Spirit People (MMIWG2S) last Friday by bringing an urgent message to Kanehsata’kehró:non and people passing through the territory.

“Not a lot of people are aware of it, and some people don’t even know it’s a problem,” said Ratihén:te student Adryan Tolley, one of the grade 10 and 11 media students who spent first period on the school’s front lawn on May 5, also known as Red Dress Day.

“A lot of non-Natives use this road, so we’ll be able to at least show people that this is going on,” Tolley added.

The annual day of awareness draws attention to a scourge of violence in this country against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQ+ people – a genocide, according to the final report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, which calls for action to confront the problem.

The homicide rate against Indigenous women was identified by the RCMP in 2014 as being 4.5 times the rate of all other women in Canada, a disparity that is believed to be even worse given a landscape of insufficient and unreliable data.

“Not many people realize how many of our women go missing and are not found,” said Hailey Etienne, another one of the students.

“They don’t know anything of what happened to us. They should know what’s happening right now, every day.”

The whole school wore red, staff included, and media classes produced art and a sign to be hung up alongside red shirts and dresses in front of the school.

“I think it’s important for my students to start using their voices to be able to create change,” said media teacher Christine Lefebvre, who held discussions about the issue in class.

“This is an important cause that needs to be highlighted and supported by everyone,” she said.

Lefebvre’s class also took the time to look up information about the heart-wrenching problem of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in Canada.

“It’s kind of shocking for us, and we’re Native,” said Tolley.

“A lot of the cases of missing Indigenous women and deaths – murders – tend to happen in their own homes or places that are supposed to be safe areas for them,” said student Lucas Nelson as an example of what he learned.

The actions taken by the school’s students to raise awareness did not go unnoticed, with some cars honking in support as they passed. The students were also visited by some Mohawk Council of Kanesatake (MCK) chiefs.

“I am moved by their actions,” said MCK chief Denise David, who leads the education portfolio. “I see hope in our youth. They’re taking different movements seriously, and they’re not being apathetic. They’re doing something, just like they protested for the children last year. I see hope for the community with these guys.”

After the protest, the students took part in some community service by filling bags of sand to be distributed to Kanehsata’kehró:non still in need of flooding support.

gmbankuti@gmail.com

Marcus Bankuti, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door