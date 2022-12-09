Kanesatake by-election dates locked in

After The Eastern Door reported the suspended September 24 by-election would resume in January, an announcement from PlanIt Consulting and Communications has made it official, putting an end to a months-long drama around whether it would take place at all.

The Mohawk Council of Kanesatake (MCK) by-election will be held January 21 at Ratihén:te High School and United Church Hall from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with an advance poll on January 14 at United Church Hall, also from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Those two dates are determined, and we’re just on our way until those two dates arrive,” said Maris Jacobs of PlanIt, chief electoral officer of the by-election to replace Teiawenhniseráhte Jeremy Tomlinson, who resigned his seat on Council early this year to take over as executive director of the Kanesatake Health Center (KHC).

The by-election was abruptly suspended by MCK grand chief Victor Bonspille on September 17 during the advance poll. Votes cast that day will still be counted, according to Jacobs.

Bonspille attributed the decision to suspend the by-election to the appeal board and its concerns about the process and the electoral code that dictates it.

However, the appeal board does not have the authority to suspend an election. PlanIt abided by the direction of the grand chief because he was the one who signed the contract on behalf of the MCK.

A band council resolution (BCR) to resume the by-election was issued weeks later by a quorum of four MCK chiefs, but it was not immediately heeded by PlanIt, who was unsure whether the direction was binding.

“On our end, the only challenge we had in the beginning was getting confirmation and clarity on how to legally proceed,” said Jacobs. However, a legal letter and a meeting with the quorum and MCK legal counsel convinced PlanIt that the BCR was valid.

“Once we had confirmation there, we had the confidence to resume and prepare materials and dates to proceed,” she said.

“It’s good. Everything is on track,” said MCK chief Brant Etienne, who is part of the quorum of chiefs.

Etienne noted that the decision to hold a by-election rather than proceed with the vacancy was taken collectively at a duly-convened community meeting attended by well over 100 people.

“Essentially it boils down to whether the voice of a majority of community members is respected or not,” he said.

Subsequent “People’s meetings,” which were relatively sparsely attended, asked that the by-election be cancelled. However, Etienne believes these gatherings should not outweigh the original decision.

“It’s always been a haphazard process at these meetings, primarily because it’s a small group of people that are just trying to get their way,” he said.

The latest attempt to obstruct the by-election was launched by the grand chief himself, who called a community meeting that was held on November 24. The agenda of that meeting began with the by-election, saying a community decision was needed.

“He was trying to essentially just slander and weave a tall tale,” said Etienne. He said Bonspille presented a document that arose from contact with a lawyer, but that it clearly did not constitute a legal opinion on whether the by-election could be resumed.

Bonspille did not reply to a request for comment by deadline.

The same appeal board will be in place as the election picks up where it left off, but Jacobs was clear that the board’s authority is limited.

“In terms of general complaints or concerns, they don’t have the ability to make decisions on that unless it’s a formal appeal that is contesting a decision that the electoral staff and team has made,” said Jacobs. “So nothing will go to them unless we’ve heard the complaint and denied it ourselves.”

Band members have 30 days following the vote to file objections related to the results.

The candidate list is finalized and will look as expected: Shirley Bonspille, Lourena Montour, and Serge Otsi Simon are on the ballot.

Shirley Bonspille did not return a request for comment by deadline, while Montour declined to participate in this article.

“I feel that this by-election is a referendum on the present grand chief and how he’s operated so far… This dysfunction must stop if we’re going to move toward a more stable and fair future,” said Simon, the former MCK grand chief, who was the target of 11 objections to his candidacy, all of which were rejected by PlanIt.

“I feel relieved that we’ll soon put this behind us, no matter the outcome on January 21,” he said.

