Kanesatake echoes Bill 96 concerns

·5 min read

Indigenous leaders and educators continue to sound the alarm regarding Bill 96, An Act respecting the French language, the official and common language of Quebec.

“The bill is one of the most disappointing pieces of legislation that has come along since the initial Bill 101,” said Scott Traylen, the director of Education at the Kanesatake Education Center.

“The harm it is going to have on Indigenous students is alarming. It is just so detrimental in so many different ways and punitive in so many different ways with regard to education.”

After weeks of pushback and criticism from Indigenous communities, Simon Jolin-Barrette, the minister responsible for the French language, announced that students who don’t have the required language skills to take three program-related courses in French will alternatively be allowed to take three French-language classes instead.

“It is really somewhat overwhelming for many students and serves as a major impediment not only to their academic success in CEGEP but the impact that it will have on their potential to follow in disciplines and programs that they might want to take in university,” said the director.

“There is a two-fold effect there concerning their academic success and their potential to be admitted into programs because of marks.”

The bill, which was tabled in May 2021, will also freeze the number of students allowed to attend subsidized English-speaking colleges and the number of students in non-subsidized, private colleges offering education in English.

Moreover, students in one-year college certificates in the anglophone and francophone educational institutions must have “conditional knowledge of the French language” to receive their certificate.

“It’s a fundamental right to go to elementary school and high school, and some of our youth may sometimes require additional support like speech therapists and pedological aides to support the teachers,” said Denis Gros-Louis, the director general of the First Nations Education Council (FNEC).

“And according to Bill 96, if you want to practice one of those professional orders in Quebec, you have to write your exam in French. They are being denied the opportunity to practice even though they are from our communities because they don’t speak French fluently.”

Essentially, Indigenous communities will be denied access to specialized professional services in their schools that are critical to the development of some of their students.

The FNEC is a network that represents 22 First Nations throughout Quebec. In March, the FNEC Chief Education Committee sent a letter to Education minister Jean-Francois Roberge requesting a meeting to discuss exemptions for First Nations students. No updates have been provided on the status of the request.

The Ministry of Education told The Eastern Door that the government of Quebec is sympathetic to the concerns of certain organizations regarding the academic success of Indigenous students.

“The National Table on the educational success of Indigenous students has identified work priorities, among which is the place of Indigenous languages in education,” said Bryan St-Louis, who is responsible for media relations at the Ministry of Education.

“The ministry has documented these priorities and actions and is collaborating with the Secretariat for Indigenous Affairs so that they are brought to the government plan.”

According to St-Louis, the Ministry of Higher Education (MHE) is working tirelessly to have Indigenous people recognized as rights holders, and it is trying to find mechanisms or means so that Indigenous students can also be recognized as rights holders.

“For its part, the MHE supports accessibility to post-secondary studies for Indigenous students,” he said. Furthermore, St-Louis said that the MHE is aware that out of 11 First Nations, only three use French as their first language and that for many Indigenous students, French is a third language.

“This measure is going to impede 200 of our students very significantly. This bill will squash the hope and the potential of 200 of our native language speakers or that speak English as a second language,” said Gros-Louis.

According to the director general, the FNEC has also requested meetings with minister Jolin-Barrette, but thus far, those requests have been denied.

“We don’t understand why, in 2022, as we celebrate 10 years of recognition of Indigenous languages by the United Nations across the world, that one small province decides to go against the wave and not accept the amendments proposed,” he said.

Gros-Louis explained that Ghislain Picard, chief of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador, along with chief John Martin of Gesgapegiag, proposed amendments to the bill that would enable Indigenous students to use either English or French as a second language and be assessed accordingly.

The provisions would be similar to what the Inuit, the Cree and the Naskapi negotiated for their students in the 70s.

“It’s unfair, and I don’t understand why a government is maintaining pressure and trying to sabotage the educational path of our youth,” said Gros-Louis.

Furthermore, the director general believes that the message the bill conveys to First Nations is detrimental and promotes colonialism and linguistic assimilation.

“We don’t understand why this government is using legislation to thwart all of our efforts to protect our culture and our languages, which are key and unique to our nations,” he said.

Traylen said that parents in Kanesatake feel a sense of urgency about Bill 96 and have requested more information about the impacts it will have on their children’s education and future.

“It’s just a major impediment and another barrier for Indigenous students to pursue post-secondary studies,” he said.

“The greatest fear is that it would lead to them dropping out, and even worse, that we have a brain drain of young adults leaving the province to pursue their education elsewhere.”

The director believes that at the very least Indigenous students should be exempt and said that a retraction from the government - although unlikely - would be the best possible solution.

“Otherwise, it will have a devastating effect,” said Traylen.

Over the last few weeks, he has been meeting with Mohawk Council of Kanesatake chiefs on the Education portfolio to discuss some of the next possible steps.

“There is a sense of urgency here. The chiefs are looking at what types of initiatives would be most effective because right now the big concern is wanting to bring this whole issue with regard to Indigenous students to the forefront.”

marisela.amador88@gmail.com

Marisela Amador, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 2-time defending champ Lightning pull even with Maple Leafs

    TORONTO (AP) — Victor Hedman had a goal and three assists for his first four-point playoff game and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 on Wednesday night in Game 2 to even the first-round series. Nikita Kucherov added a goal and two assists and Brayden Point, Corey Perry and Brandon Hagel also scored for two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves in a bounce-back performance after the Lightning dropped the opener 5-0. Mitch Marner ha

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w

  • Married coaches Priestman, Humphries balance hectic work-life schedule in pursuit of World Cup

    Coaching is a family affair for Emma Humphries and Bev Priestman, who are both trying to guide their respective Canadian women's teams to World Cups. After winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics, Priestman's senior team will compete in this summer's CONCACAF championship in Mexico, which serves as the qualifiers for next year's FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Not to be outdone is her wife, Humphries, who coaches Canada's under-17 side, which is a victory away from qualifying for the 202

  • Meet Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes' new goalie who loves to fight

    We have our first breakout star of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • Bunting eager to taste Toronto's playoff atmosphere in testy Tampa series

    TORONTO — Michael Bunting had never seen a Maple Leafs playoff game in person until Monday night. If things continue to progress as planned, the Toronto native will be in the middle of the action for his second. Bunting took part in Tuesday's practice alongside usual linemates Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner for the first time since suffering an undisclosed injury April 23. And the feisty winger's impending return — whether in Wednesday's Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning or later in the s

  • Why the Raptors didn't utilize bench players more

    Raptors president and vice-chairman Masai Ujiri discusses whether or not Toronto needs a traditional center, why Nick Nurse didn't give more minutes to a few developing bench players and skills they could aim to acqiure through free agency. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Former sprint star Surin excited to mentor Canada's athletes at 2024 Paris Olympics

    Former sprint star Bruny Surin drew inspiration from Canadian athletes at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Canada climbed the podium 24 times in Tokyo to finish 11th in total medals, despite facing some of the tightest COVID-19 restrictions in prior months of any country competing. And the pandemic meant no fans were permitted in Tokyo. “The athletes really showed they’re resilient,” he said. Surin, who was part of Canada’s 4x100-metre relay team that raced to gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, was name

  • Nick Nurse on Lakers rumours, title aspirations

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse addresses the rumour of the LA Lakers aiming to poach him from the Toronto Raptors and how important winning another title is to him. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • Maple Leafs' special teams dominate in Game 1 rout of Lightning

    Special teams came to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1.

  • ‘Digimon Survive’ is finally coming

    Ready to join the Digimon crew and shape your own story?

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 2 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Spo

  • Have the Oilers figured the Kings out?

    The second period of Game 2 could serve as a turning point in the first round between Edmonton and Los Angeles if the Oilers wind up advancing.

  • Canadian senior lacrosse leagues ask American pro league to relax player contracts

    Canada's two senior lacrosse leagues are asking a professional league based in the United States to loosen restrictions on its player contracts. A new provision in the Premier Lacrosse League's standard player contract states that a player competing in the American field lacrosse circuit may not engage in "non-PLL sponsored lacrosse, whether it's professional, semi-professional or recreational, indoor, or outdoor," during the season. The clause, obtained by The Canadian Press, states that this r

  • Reconciliation through sport inspires Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics, Paralympics to B.C.

    The Squamish word Chen Chen Stway means to hold each other and lift each other up. Tewanee Joseph said it also represents "the whole thrust" of Canada's Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics and Paralympics to B.C. Joseph, a member of the Squamish Nation, first heard the idea last summer at the ceremony where Marnie McBean, Canada's chef de mission for Tokyo 2020, was gifted the drum she carried everywhere at those Games. He was approached by Canadian Olympic Committee president Tricia S

  • Recent Calgary Flames additions bring long-haul playoff experience

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames topped up their playoff experience with the recent addition of four forwards who know what a long post-season feels like. The No. 1 team in the Pacific Division headed into the NHL playoffs and a first-round series against the Dallas Stars banking on that experience rubbing off on a lineup lacking in long-haul playoff seasoning. Blake Coleman, Trevor Lewis, Tyler Toffoli and Calle Jarnkrok, who all joined the Flames in the last 10 months, either won a Stanley Cup or

  • Will Panthers' regular-season dominance translate to playoffs?

    The Panthers carved up the rest of the NHL during the regular season. Now we'll see what they can do in the playoffs.

  • Blue Jays edge Yankees 2-1 to end New York's 11-game win streak

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman homered and starter Yusei Kikuchi threw a season-high six innings as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated New York 2-1 on Wednesday night to end the Yankees' 11-game winning streak. Jordan Romano worked the ninth for his 12th save to help Toronto salvage the finale of the three-game series. The Blue Jays (16-10) have won 10 of their last 15 games. Joey Gallo hit a solo shot for New York's lone run. It was the Yankees' second loss in their last 15 games. New York, which leads the