Kanehsata’kehró:non wins public service award

Shirley Cuillierrier feels like she spent her career with a moccasin on one foot and a high brown boot on the other.

“It’s been a challenge,” said the Kanehsata’kehró:non, a 36-year veteran of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). “But one of the teachings that I received from my tóta is that when things get tough, don’t bail. Do the hard work. Do the heavy lifting that needs to happen.”

Cuillierrier wore many hats in her policing career, but through it all she was anchored by her faith that the system is best changed from within and that professional, just policing is a necessity.

“When you mention the word policing to Indigenous people, right away people get defensive, and I completely understand that. I think that’s part of the reason why I’ve been able to be effective,” she said.

“I understand the distress. I understand the hurt, the anger, the frustration, the disappointment. My way of dealing with that is I don’t take it personally. I transfer all that to the institution – it’s a colonial institution.” She is a big believer in Indigenous self-administered police services, she added.

For her efforts to advocate for Indigenous people throughout her career in policing, Cuillierrier was recently recognized with the 2023 Inspire Award, a prestigious distinction that is in its 30th year of honouring Onkwehón:we who have made a remarkable impact.

“When I think of recipients of the Indspire award, many of them have been mentors or people that I’ve admired over the course of my lifetime. It was so humbling,” she said.

She was speechless when the call came from Indspire’s president, Michael DeGagné, to inform her that she had been selected to receive the award in the public service category. It was the beginning of a months-long journey that culminated in a countrywide broadcast on CBC and APTN on June 18.

Since the gala was pre-taped, Cuillierrier was even able to tune in herself, hosting a viewing party to watch the ceremony with her family in Ottawa.

“It’s kind of been surreal,” she said. “Even meeting the other recipients of the award this year, it’s like, man, you guys are frigging rock stars. You walk away feeling 10 feet taller.”

Cuillierrier traces the origins of her career all the way back to her school days in the 1970s, when two Montreal police officers came to speak to her seventh-grade class. This is when she began to think of policing as a platform she could use in defense of others, setting her on a path she has never wavered from.

“I’ve always had a very strong sense of right and wrong, even as a child. I was always sticking up for the people, the underdogs, the people who were being bullied, or people who didn’t necessarily have a voice,” she said.

In 1982, she joined the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and began working her way up through the ranks, at one point even joining the security detail of then-prime minister Jean Chrétien.

She spent most of her time in administrative positions at the countrywide headquarters, doing strategic planning, policy, and other kinds of work, including in Indigenous policing and the fight against human trafficking.

Toward the end of her career, she was asked to lead the RCMP team on the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, a post she held at the same time she was a senior advisor on reconciliation for the organization.

“Probably my biggest passion, and I felt where I did make a big difference, was in the area of violence against women, and in particular violence against Indigenous women,” she said. “It was an area that I kind of sunk my teeth into very early in my career. I paid a lot of attention to the statistics or lack thereof, to headlines across the country.”

While Cuillierrier grew up in Montreal, where her parents moved to access employment services, she spent her summers in Kanesatake with her grandparents, Eddy and Eva Oke.

“That came out in the ceremony that she was influenced very largely by her grandparents, and especially her grandfather,” said Vivian Oke, Cuillierrier’s aunt.

She described Cuillierrier as generous and disciplined.

“It really brought me to tears when I saw the award ceremony because Shirley deserves the award many times over for her work,” said Vivian. “She should have the recognition of the community of Kanesatake because I don’t know how many people are aware of that.”

Kanesatake has never been far from her mind, even as she pursued a career in Ottawa.

“My ancestors are all buried in the Pines,” said Cuillierrier. “It’s home for me. I feel a connection to the land there. I feel a connection to the people. It’s my safe place. My remains will be there when I pass on. That’s where I belong.”

Marcus Bankuti, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door