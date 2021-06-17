Kaneez Surka tests positive for coronavirus, cautions fans not to take easing of restrictions lightly

Stand-up comedian and actor Kaneez Surka has tested positive for coronavirus. She is currently isolating at her home in Cape Town, South Africa. Informing fans via a social media post, Kaneez said that she hasn't experienced any hectic symptoms yet.

"So, unfortunately, I tested positive for covid-19 yesterday. I am isolating in a separate area in my house in Cape Town. I am not experiencing any hectic symptoms so I am good," the 37-year-old wrote over a photo. She added that if anyone has come in contact with her this week must get tested.

Kaneez also cautioned her fans and followers not to take the easing of restrictions for granted. "Please stay safe. South Africa is in its third wave and these waves will keep coming, please don't take the open ups for granted," read Kaneez's caption. Kaneez's friends from the industry have wished her a speedy recovery. Celebs including Prajakta Koli, Rytasha Rathore, Richa Chadha, Mithila Palkar among others sent her love and "Get well soon" notes.

Despite being an improv artist, Kaneez, has been recognised for her work in The Week That Wasn't, The General Fun Game Show and All India Bakchod. Kaneez started her career with the show The Week That Wasn't where she was appreciated for her work.

Kaneez, who is also a YouTuber, hosts an online comedy game show titled, The General Fun Game Show. She was later seen as a judge of the Amazon Prime Video stand-up comedy reality show Comicstaan, where the actor appeared on both seasons.

As on Thursday, 67,208 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the country. The total number of cases stands at 2,97,00,313, according to the Union Health Ministry.

