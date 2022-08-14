Kane snatches draw for Spurs at Chelsea as clashing Conte and Tuchel see red

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Ames at Stamford Bridge
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chelsea
    Chelsea
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Antonio Conte
    Antonio Conte
    Italian association football player and manager
  • Thomas Tuchel
    German association football manager and former player
  • Harry Kane
    Harry Kane
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
<span>Photograph: Javier García/Shutterstock</span>
Photograph: Javier García/Shutterstock

An occasion that had brimmed with promise at the outset duly delivered. The sight of Thomas Tuchel sprinting 50 yards down the touchline to celebrate Reece James’ goal, nine minutes after Pierre-Emile Højbjerg’s equaliser had almost seen him come come to blows with Antonio Conte, seemed to have set a raucous tone for the Todd Boehly era. But that was nothing: deep into added time it was a wild-eyed Conte who could hail Harry Kane’s point-saver and there was more to come. At full time the managers clashed again, resulting in a red card for both, and Kalidou Koulibaly’s opening goal seemed several worlds away. Everybody present appeared to have taken leave of their senses: these were utterly extraordinary scenes and both men can expect a hauling over hot coals when the Premier League sit down to review what passed.

Related: Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham: Premier League - live reaction!

“Welcome to the house of fun, Todd and Co” read a banner draped from the top tier of the Shed end. The artists of the Matthew Harding stand directly opposite went one better, or at least several times more effusive: they passed a huge likeness of Boehly from one side to the other, as if formally anointing an idol.

Boehly and his disciples were all beaming within 19 minutes. If the action was scratchy the touchline spectacle was, even at that point, a reliably entertaining watch: Tuchel and Conte were never going to let the oppressive heat bother them and the former reacted explosively when, after a promising break, Kai Havertz checked back and killed the move’s momentum. But it was Havertz who contributed indirectly to the opener, running onto a backheel from Raheem Sterling and watching Hugo Lloris direct his angled effort wide.

The resulting left-sided corner, sent in by Marc Cucurella, sailed above the heads of the jostling horde. Koulibaly, though, had read it perfectly: his volley, at an awkward height and with relatively late sight of the ball, was wonderfully controlled, thrashed inside the near post to give Lloris no chance.

Koulibaly had only just had a pop from range and would soon unsuccessfully attempt a far more difficult volleyed effort. That preceded a drinks break in which Tuchel, brandishing a magnetic white board, held his charges’ attention with a brief tactical explication using red and blue counters.

Tottenham seemed more in need of the lesson. They had begun slightly the better but faded, Chelsea swarming around Kane and Son Heung-min whenever either appeared in danger of taking possession in a tricky area. The home side were full of running and, to Conte’s evident disgust, Spurs could hardly have been more flat. They had a chance to equalise shortly after going behind, Ryan Sessegnon running onto a long pass that caught the defence square, but Édouard Mendy was able to block.

Harry Kane heads in Tottenham’s last-gasp equaliser
Harry Kane heads in Tottenham’s last-gasp equaliser. Photograph: Andy Rain/EPA

That apart, the intent and vigour came from Chelsea. N’Golo Kanté was back to the levels that effectively give them an extra player or two; Sterling was sharp and clever; Mason Mount was diligent and alert, although he could have done better than shoot over after creating a yard of space.

There was little immediate reaction from Tottenham after the restart. Ruben Loftus-Cheek, impressing at right wing-back, sent Højbjerg bouncing off him; Mount overhit a deep cross and forced Lloris to tip over. By the 57th minute Conte had seen enough and deployed Richarlison in place of Sessegnon.

Whether or not through force of attacking numbers, Kane should have equalised within minutes. Chelsea were still ruing a miss from Sterling, who blazed off target after a fine run from Loftus-Cheek, when a slide-rule pass from Højbjerg sent Kane in behind. From 15 yards, he shot wide of Mendy’s near post; it looked a costly error but Spurs would swiftly correct it.

The goal itself was struck low by Højbjerg, via a snick off Koulibaly, across Mendy from 20 yards after Son had teed him up. Of just as much note, though, were the events that sandwiched it. Chelsea were still fuming at a clear foul by Rodrigo Bentancur on Havertz half a minute previously, ignored by Anthony Taylor, that had allowed Spurs to attack; amid Conte’s usual full-throttle goal celebrations, the managers briefly clashed as tempers erupted. For a second they were face to face, veins bulging and throats bawling, until backroom staff intervened. A wider-scale skirmish resulted but simmered down soon enough; Conte and Tuchel were both booked, along with two of their coaches. This was the pandemonium that had been promised.

Soon there was more. Tottenham might have been fancied to push on but escaped when Havertz missed a sitter from James’ cross. No matter: when Dejan Kulusevski lost possession, the ball was quickly played to an open James via Kanté and Sterling. He finished first time; Tuchel set off to join in the revelry without even a glance at his opposite number, but Kane’s flicked header from a corner at the very end led to a staggering revival of hostilities.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • Reports: Blue Jays signing veteran outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.

    Jackie Bradley Jr. is staying in the AL East.

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • CF Montréal looks to solidify playoff position on the road against Houston

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Ruud Awakening: Canada's Auger-Aliassime falls to Norwegian at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — Felix Auger-Aliassime stood at the back of the IGA Stadium hardcourt with one hand on his hip and a look of astonishment on his face. Casper Ruud managed to get his racket on an overhead smash late in Friday's quarterfinal at the National Bank Open, the return floating over Auger-Aliassime's head and inside the baseline. Auger-Aliassime scrambled back but his shot found the net. Nothing was working for him on this day — not even the tennis equivalent of a slam dunk — in a 6-1, 6-2 rou

  • Johnson dazzles, Canada tops Czechia 5-1 in world junior hockey championship

    EDMONTON — Mason McTavish scored twice and Canada stayed undefeated at the world junior hockey championship with a 5-1 win over Czechia on Saturday. Kent Johnson left jaws on the floor with a stunning lacrosse-style goal and added an assist in the third period. Ridly Greig and Tyson Foerster also found the back of the net for the Canadians (3-0-0), while Jack Thompson, Ronan Seeley and Logan Stankoven each contributed a pair of assists. Czechia (1-1-1) opened the scoring with a short-handed goal

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Divisional clash of Lions, Stampeders features quarterback intrigue

    CALGARY — Which quarterback will grab the spotlight is a prominent subplot of Saturday's divisional clash between the B.C. Lions and host Calgary Stampeders. The season's first meeting of B.C. (6-1) and Calgary (5-2) tussling for second place in the West Division is a fascinating pairing of a decorated Stampeders quarterback closing in on a milestone and a young Canadian Lions quarterback taking the league by storm this season. The division-leading Winnipeg Blue Bombers (9-1) dropped their first

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey mount in the wake of national scandal

    Calls for accountability and change within Canadian hockey are growing in the wake of the national organization's alleged sexual abuse scandal — but there is also hope it will be the catalyst to finally change the sport's toxic culture. "I'm not sure it [change] can happen without a change in leadership," said Daryl Fowler, president of Hockey Winnipeg, which represents about 10,000 players. 'We've had the chairman of the board step down. There is some new things happening. We hope that we can d

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Minnesota Wild's use of 'Thin Blue Line' symbol draws major criticism

    The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Gold among P.E.I.'s first two medals at Canada Games

    Vanessa Keefe of Oyster Bed Bridge captured the gold for Prince Edward Island Thursday at the 2022 Canada Summer Games, being held in Niagara, Ont. It was one of two medals won by P.E.I. Thursday, the first two of the games for the Island. The games started last weekend. The 18-year-old Keefe defeated Natalie Vecchio of Ontario in wrestling, after advancing over Saskatchewan in the semifinal. Keefe went 7-0 through the team and individual competition. R. J. Hetherington of Stratford took home a