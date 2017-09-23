Kane scores twice as Tottenham Hotspur hold off West Ham

Tottenham Hotspur held off West Ham United 3-2 in a lunch-time kick-off at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Tottenham's Harry Kane opened the scoring on 34 minutes when he produced a devastating diving header from a Dele Alli cross. It was soon 2-0 for Spurs (3-2-1) as Alli saw his shot saved before Kane followed up and slotted home the rebound four minutes later.

Christian Eriksen made it 3-0 on the hour mark as he pounced on a loose ball inside the box and tucked it into the bottom corner of the net.

The Hammers (1-1-4) did grab one back on 65 minutes when Chicharito Hernandez headed home an Arthur Masuaku cross at the back post.

Serge Aurier was then given his marching orders for Mauricio Pochettino's side after a reckless foul on Andy Carroll saw him pick up his second yellow card of the game. Cheikhou Kouyate grabbed another goal for West Ham in the 87th minute but it was too little too late as Spurs saw out the game to seal the win.