Kane scores 3 as Oilers beat Avs 6-3, clinch playoff spot

  • Edmonton Oilers' Evander Kane (91) celebrates a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, April 22, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Edmonton Oilers' Evander Kane (91) celebrates a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, April 22, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Edmonton Oilers' Evander Kane (91) celebrates a hat trick against the Colorado Avalanche during second-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, April 22, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Edmonton Oilers' Evander Kane (91) celebrates a hat trick against the Colorado Avalanche during second-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, April 22, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Edmonton Oilers celebrate the team's win over the Colorado Avalanche in an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, April 22, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Edmonton Oilers celebrate the team's win over the Colorado Avalanche in an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, April 22, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Colorado Avalanche's Nicolas Aube-Kubel (16) and Edmonton Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto (56) vie for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, April 22, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Colorado Avalanche's Nicolas Aube-Kubel (16) and Edmonton Oilers' Kailer Yamamoto (56) vie for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, April 22, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper (35) makes a save as Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman (18) looks for a rebound during second-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, April 22, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper (35) makes a save as Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman (18) looks for a rebound during second-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, April 22, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Colorado Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen (62) is roughed up by Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith (41) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, April 22, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Colorado Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen (62) is roughed up by Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith (41) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, April 22, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Colorado Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin (13) screens as the puck goes in past Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith (41) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, April 22, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Colorado Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin (13) screens as the puck goes in past Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith (41) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, April 22, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97), Evander Kane (91) and Evan Bouchard (75) celebrate a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during second-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, April 22, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97), Evander Kane (91) and Evan Bouchard (75) celebrate a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during second-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, April 22, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Colorado Avalanche's Kurtis MacDermid (56) checks Edmonton Oilers' Evander Kane (91) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, April 22, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Colorado Avalanche's Kurtis MacDermid (56) checks Edmonton Oilers' Evander Kane (91) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, April 22, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Colorado Avalanche's Logan O'Connor (25) is stopped by Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith (41) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, April 22, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Colorado Avalanche's Logan O'Connor (25) is stopped by Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith (41) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, April 22, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Colorado Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen (62) is stopped by Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith (41) as Oilers' Tyson Barrie (22) defends during first-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, April 22, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Colorado Avalanche's Artturi Lehkonen (62) is stopped by Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith (41) as Oilers' Tyson Barrie (22) defends during first-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Friday, April 22, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
·3 min read
In this article:
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Evander Kane had three goals and an assist, Connor McDavid had three assists and the Edmonton Oilers clinched a playoff berth with a 6-3 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night.

Evan Bouchard, Kailer Yamamoto and Kris Russell also scored for the Oilers, who have won four in a row and improved to 12-0-1 in their last 13 games on home ice. Mike Smith had 34 saves.

Valeri Nichushkin had two goals and Nathan MacKinnon also scored for the Western Conference-leading Avalanche. Darcy Kuemper finished with 21 saves. Colorado has dropped three in a row and lost for just the second time this season when leading after the first period.

Colorado started the scoring about eight minutes into the opening period on a 3-on-1 break, as a trailing Nichushkin took a pass from Bowen Byram and beat Smith.

Edmonton’s penalty kill delivered by stopping a lengthy 5-on-3 advantage to start the second period. Momentum shifted the Oilers’ way as a result, with McDavid dropping a pass to Kane, who swung behind the net and caught Kuemper out of position on a wraparound.

The Oilers took the lead just 1:22 later as Bouchard's shot went high off the boards and off the top of the net before he followed up his own shot and batted it in.

However, just 15 seconds later, Nichushkin scored his second of the game and 24th of the season on a wrist shot that beat Smith on the stick side.

Edmonton made it 3-2 eight minutes into the second as Duncan Keith found Kane at the side of the net.

Kane recorded his fourth career hat trick with 5:46 left in the second period as he made a nice deke before his shot trickled over the line for his 20th goal in 39 games this season.

Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse left the game with an apparent leg injury late in the second and did not return.

Edmonton padded its lead with nine minutes remaining as Yamamoto scored on a backhand spin-o-rama. McDavid’s assist on the play gave him a league-leading 116 points on the season, matching a career high.

MacKinnon got a late goal for the Avs with their goalie on the bench. Russell iced it with an empty-net goal 27 seconds later.

NOTES: Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi missed the game with an illness. ... Colorado was without Gabriel Landeskog (lower body), Ryan Murray (upper body), Devon Toews (undisclosed), Mikko Rantanen (illness) and Erik Johnson (undisclosed). Andrew Cogliano returned after missing two games with an undisclosed injury. ... Avs backup goalie Pavel Francouz got hit by a puck on the bench early in the first period and left the game. University of Alberta goalie Matt Berlin was called upon to take his place on an emergency basis.

UP NEXT

Avalanche: At Winnipeg on Sunday.

Oilers: At Columbus on Sunday to open a two-game trip.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

