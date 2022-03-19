Kane, McDavid help Oilers top Devils for 5th straight win

  • Edmonton Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi (13), Evander Kane (91) and Connor McDavid (97) celebrate a reviewed goal against the New Jersey Devils during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, March 19, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • New Jersey Devils' Dougie Hamilton (7) looks on as Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse (25), Leon Draisaitl (29) and Zach Hyman (18) celebrate a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, March 19, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • New Jersey Devils' Jesper Bratt (63) scores a goal on Edmonton Oilers' goalie Mikko Koskinen (19) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, March 19, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • New Jersey Devils' Damon Severson (28) and Edmonton Oilers' Evander Kane (91) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, March 19, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • New Jersey Devils' Jesper Boqvist (70) and Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, March 19, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • New Jersey Devils' Jimmy Vesey (16) checks Edmonton Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi (13) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, March 19, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • New Jersey Devils' Ryan Graves (33) and Edmonton Oilers' Zack Kassian (44) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, March 19, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • New Jersey Devils' Mason Geertsen (55) and Edmonton Oilers' Zack Kassian (44) fight during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, March 19, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
2 min read
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Evander Kane scored twice, Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists, and the Edmonton Oilers used a four-goal third period to top the New Jersey Devils 6-3 on Saturday for their fifth straight victory.

Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers, who have the NHL's longest active winning streak.

Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils, who have lost three in a row and four of their last five.

The Devils tied it at 2 just 26 seconds into the third period as Bratt redirected a puck caroming off the backboards off Mikko Koskinen for his second of the game.

New Jersey took a 3-2 lead a few minutes later when a big rebound came out to Hischier, who was left alone in front to slide a backhander into the net before Koskinen could get across.

But Edmonton soon took control.

The Oilers got a bad-angle goal to it nine minutes into the third as Barrie somehow slipped a shot over Jon Gilles’ shoulder.

Edmonton then restored its lead eight minutes into the third on the power play as Kane found a loose puck in the slot and guided it in for his second of the game and 12th goal in 23 games with the Oilers.

The Oilers gave themselves some breathing room 49 seconds later as McDavid sent a pass in front that went off Hyman’s skate and into the net.

McDavid added an empty-netter to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games, giving him 90 points on the season.

Edmonton started the scoring just 1:11 into the first period. It appeared Gilles thought he had the puck, only to have Jesse Puljujarvi scoop it up behind the net and send it in front to Draisaitl, who put his 41st of the season into a wide-open net.

The Oilers came in with a 20-0 record when scoring first this season, the second-best mark in league history after the 1944-1945 Montreal Canadiens, who went 22-0.

The Devils tied it five minutes into the opening period as Hischier sent Bratt in on a breakaway and he beat Koskinen for his 20th goal.

Edmonton got something of a surprise goal with 2:12 remaining in the second period when it appeared Gilles had made a pad save on a wraparound attempt by Kane. The play carried on for about 30 seconds before a horn sounded indicating that a review was needed — one that concluded that the puck had crossed the line.

Koskinen finished with 25 saves and improved to 11-1-2 in his last 14 starts. Gillies stopped 34 shots.

UP NEXT

Devils: Host the New York Rangers on Tuesday night.

Oilers: At Colorado on Monday night.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

