Kane has hat trick, Oilers roll to 8-2 rout of Kings

  • Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, left, celebrates a power play goal by left wing Zach Hyman during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings Friday, May 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, left, celebrates a power play goal by left wing Zach Hyman during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings Friday, May 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman, right, celebrates his power play as Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick, below sits in goal and defenseman Matt Roy skates by during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Friday, May 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman, right, celebrates his power play as Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick, below sits in goal and defenseman Matt Roy skates by during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Friday, May 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Los Angeles Kings left wing Alex Iafallo, right, is upended by Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Friday, May 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Los Angeles Kings left wing Alex Iafallo, right, is upended by Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Friday, May 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith stops a shot during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings Friday, May 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith stops a shot during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings Friday, May 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman, left, celebrates his power play goal with center Connor McDavid during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings Friday, May 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman, left, celebrates his power play goal with center Connor McDavid during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings Friday, May 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick, right, deflects a shot as Edmonton Oilers left wing Evander Kane watches during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Friday, May 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick, right, deflects a shot as Edmonton Oilers left wing Evander Kane watches during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Friday, May 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Evander Kane picked up his first hat trick in a Stanley Cup playoff game, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman each had two goals, and the Edmonton Oilers dominated the Los Angeles Kings for the second straight game, posting a 8-2 victory in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series Friday night.

Leon Draisaitl had a goal and assist for the Oilers. He is the third Edmonton player in the past 25 years to score in each of the first three games of a postseason, joining McDavid (2020) and Bill Guerin (1998). Cody Ceci had three assists and Mike Smith made 44 saves.

Anze Kopitar had a goal and an assist while Phillip Danault also scored for Los Angeles, who had a 45-37 advantage in shots on goal. Jonathan Quick allowed four goals and made 13 saves while Cal Petersen gave up four goals while making 16 saves.

Game 4 is Sunday night in Los Angeles.

It is the second straight game with at least two goals for Kane. The last time an Edmonton player accomplished that was Bernie Nicholls in 1992 in Games 2 and 3 of the 1992 Smythe Division Semifinals, also against the Kings.

Kane had a pair of rebound goals in the second period and finished the hat trick with a wrist shot with 20 seconds remaining.

It was the first time in Hyman's seven-year career he has had a two-goal game in the playoffs.

Nugent-Hopkins scored his goals in a 81-second span during the third period.

Edmonton won 6-0 Wednesday night and built a five-goal lead midway through the second period of this one as it took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Draisaitl took a cross-ice pass from McDavid on a 2-on-1 rush and slid a wrist shot past Quick 3:50 into the first period to open the scoring.

Edmonton didn't waste any time extending its lead to 2-0 with a power-play goal at 6:07. McDavid drew in a defender and then found Hyman open at the back post.

The Oilers then put it away with three second-period goals in a span of 3:24.

Kane knocked in a rebound at 6:27 and Hyman chased Quick at 7:42 with a wrist shot to the near post to make it 4-0. Kane then put a rebound through Petersen's legs at 9:51.

Los Angeles averted a shutout 16 seconds after Kane's second goal when Kopitar went top shelf on a backhand in front of the net. Danault got the Kings within 5-2 on a power-play goal at 17:29.

MARVELOUS McDAVID

McDavid — who has six points in the series (one goal, five assists) — has multiple points in each game. It is the first time since Joe Murphy and Nicholls in 1992 an Oiler has had multiple points in each of the first three games of the postseason.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Latest Stories

  • Oilers, Maple Leafs take long route to U.S., avoiding COVID-19 testing

    LOS ANGELES — The Edmonton Oilers and the Toronto Maple Leafs took their time getting to their U.S. destinations ahead of Game 3 in their first-round playoff series. Instead of taking a charter flight directly to California, the Oilers opted to fly to Vancouver after their Game 2 win on Wednesday, spend the night in a hotel, then bus over the border on Thursday morning before flying from Bellingham, Wash., to California. The Leafs also crossed into the U.S. by bus and flew to Tampa, Fla., out of

  • Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard turned into ‘monster’ in hotel room, woman testifies at trial

    A young woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard when she was a teenager, testified in court that the singer turned into a “monster” after bringing her to his Mississauga hotel room. Sean O’Shea reports.

  • Reconciliation through sport inspires Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics, Paralympics to B.C.

    The Squamish word Chen Chen Stway means to hold each other and lift each other up. Tewanee Joseph said it also represents "the whole thrust" of Canada's Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics and Paralympics to B.C. Joseph, a member of the Squamish Nation, first heard the idea last summer at the ceremony where Marnie McBean, Canada's chef de mission for Tokyo 2020, was gifted the drum she carried everywhere at those Games. He was approached by Canadian Olympic Committee president Tricia S

  • Grizzlies Brooks suspended one game for flagrant on Payton

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies star Dillon Brooks has been suspended for one game without pay by the NBA for making “unnecessary and excessive contact” that resulted in a fractured elbow for Golden State's Gary Payton II in Game 2 of the the Western Conference semifinals. The league announced the penalty Thursday, so Brooks must sit out Saturday's Game 3 with the series shifting to Chase Center in San Francisco tied at one game apiece. Payton was injured with 9:08 left in the first quart

  • Campbell makes 32 saves, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 5-2 to take 2-1 series lead

    TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov put the puck on a tee for Steven Stamkos in a spot where the Lightning captain has made a living throughout his banner 14-year career. Nearly everyone inside Amalie Arena thought the one-timer off the slick cross-ice pass would find the back of the net — including Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe — and tie the score with under seven minutes left in regulation. "There was a bit of a sense on the bench that it was going in," he said. "Stamkos doesn't miss those ve

  • Nick Nurse on Lakers rumours, title aspirations

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse addresses the rumour of the LA Lakers aiming to poach him from the Toronto Raptors and how important winning another title is to him. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • 'They don't watch us': Chris Boucher on Barkley, O'Neal's Raptors comments

    Chris Boucher wasn't a fan of Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal's take that the Toronto Raptors are in 'no man's land' after losing their playoff series to the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Hustle Play' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • What Raptors, Chris Boucher said during exit interview

    Chris Boucher reveals what conversations took place during his exit interview with Toronto Raptors management following the season.&nbsp; Listen to the full episode on the 'Hustle Play' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Meet Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes' new goalie who loves to fight

    We have our first breakout star of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • JMU cancels rest of softball season after player's suicide

    HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — James Madison has canceled the remainder of its softball season as the school tries to cope with the suicide of one of its star players last week. Lauren Bernett, a sophomore catcher and cleanup hitter for the Dukes, died April 25 following a stellar weekend series against Drexel, for which she was named the Colonial Athletic Association's player of the week. The Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia ruled the death a suicide. “This was an extremely diffi

  • Blue Jays edge Yankees 2-1 to end New York's 11-game win streak

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman homered and starter Yusei Kikuchi threw a season-high six innings as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated New York 2-1 on Wednesday night to end the Yankees' 11-game winning streak. Jordan Romano worked the ninth for his 12th save to help Toronto salvage the finale of the three-game series. The Blue Jays (16-10) have won 10 of their last 15 games. Joey Gallo hit a solo shot for New York's lone run. It was the Yankees' second loss in their last 15 games. New York, which leads the

  • Invictus Games were 'one of the best things' this flag-bearer ever experienced

    It's been a long time since Junior Gosse joined the Royal Newfoundland Regiment in Corner Brook as a young infantryman in the reserves, but he's never forgotten his roots. His years of service with the Canadian Forces culminated in a proud moment in April as the retired soldier was flag-bearer for Canada at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands. Gosse, originally from the town of Massey Drive, recently returned from competing in the international athletic competition for serving and retired sold

  • Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald scores quick submission win at PFL 3

    ARLINGTON, Texas — Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald made short work of American Brett (Fudoshin) Cooper on Friday, submitting the American veteran in the first round at PFL 3. The six-foot MacDonald, a former Bellator champion and UFC contender, had a five-inch reach advantage and was a 5-1 favourite. He had predicted a first-round finish. The Montreal-based fighter wasted little time landing a single-leg takedown, moving into side control and then mount position with more than th

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse a 'game-time decision' for Game 1 vs. Kings

    EDMONTON — Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft says defenceman Darnell Nurse will be a "game-time decision" when Edmonton begins its playoff run against the L.A. Kings on Monday. Nurse, 27, has been sidelined since April 12 with a lower-body injury. He took part in a full practice on Saturday and took morning skate ahead of Monday's game. Asked whether he expected to suit up for the first playoff contest of the year, Nurse simply said "We'll see." The defenceman has 39 points (nine goals, 26 assists

  • 2-time defending champ Lightning pull even with Maple Leafs

    TORONTO (AP) — Victor Hedman had a goal and three assists for his first four-point playoff game and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 on Wednesday night in Game 2 to even the first-round series. Nikita Kucherov added a goal and two assists and Brayden Point, Corey Perry and Brandon Hagel also scored for two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves in a bounce-back performance after the Lightning dropped the opener 5-0. Mitch Marner ha

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 2 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Spo

  • Maple Leafs' special teams dominate in Game 1 rout of Lightning

    Special teams came to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1.

  • Bunting eager to taste Toronto's playoff atmosphere in testy Tampa series

    TORONTO — Michael Bunting had never seen a Maple Leafs playoff game in person until Monday night. If things continue to progress as planned, the Toronto native will be in the middle of the action for his second. Bunting took part in Tuesday's practice alongside usual linemates Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner for the first time since suffering an undisclosed injury April 23. And the feisty winger's impending return — whether in Wednesday's Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning or later in the s