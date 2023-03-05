Kane deal not influenced by Choupo-Moting Bayern extension, says Salihamidzic

Eric Choupo-Moting's contract extension with Bayern Munich will have no influence on a potential move for Tottenham talisman Harry Kane.

That was the message from Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic after Cameroon international Choupo-Moting signed a new deal until June 2024 on Friday.

The Bundesliga champions have been repeatedly linked with a move for Spurs striker Kane since losing the prolific Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona.

Sadio Mane arrived from Liverpool ahead of the 2022-23 season, but Choupo-Moting remains the Bavarian giants' only out-and-out frontman.

The 33-year-old has scored 10 times in 17 league appearances this season, and Salihamidzic is keen to see Choupo-Moting continue to develop as he gave little away about a potential move for England captain Kane.

"We're glad we have Choupo. I can't say what will happen in the summer yet," he told Sky Sport Germany.

When pressed on Choupo-Moting's renewal influencing a Kane deal, Salihamidzic added: "Nothing, that's nonsense. That's not our consideration at all.

"First of all, we extended Choupo. I hope he's the same, keep going, keep scoring and then we'll see."

Bayern sit top of the Bundesliga after 23 games, ahead of Borussia Dortmund on goal difference after Saturday's 2-1 victory at Stuttgart for Julian Nagelsmann's side.