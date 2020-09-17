Kane Brown Sends a Powerful Message With His ACM Awards Performance

Kelsie Gibson
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 14: Kane Brown performs onstage during the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry on September 14, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. The ACM Awards airs on September 16, 2020 with some live and some prerecorded segments. (Photo by Jason Kempin/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM)

Kane Brown gave a moving performance of "Worldwide Beautiful" during the ACM Awards on Wednesday night. As he took the stage at the Grande Ole Opry, the 26-year-old addressed the camera, saying, "I just want everybody to love everybody. And this is a song I wrote for it." The song, which Brown released in June, sends an important message of racial equality as he sings, "You're missing every color / If you're only seeing black and white / Tell me how you're gonna change your mind / If your heart's unmovable." For the performance, Brown was joined by a socially distanced choir in the balcony, making the number even more emotional. Watch his performance below.