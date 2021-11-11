Kane Brown Creates His Own Red Carpet for Daughter Kingsley, 2, Ahead of the 2021 CMAs

2021 CMA Arrivals

John Shearer/Getty Kane Brown

Kane Brown is giving his 2-year-old daughter Kingsley the star treatment.

Although the country star, 28, didn't get to walk the red carpet at the 2021 CMA Awards with his daughter on Wednesday, he and his wife Katelyn still made it a special night for the toddler.

"Cmas tonight! The plan was to walk Kingsley down the carpet for the first time but it didn't work out so we made our own," Brown captioned an Instagram photo of him, Katelyn and Kingsley posing in front of a maroon backdrop ahead of the show.

During the show, Brown and Chris Young performed their hit duet "Famous Friends," which earned them nominations for single of the year, musical event of the year and music video of the year.

Check out PEOPLE's full CMA Awards coverage to get the latest news on country's biggest night.

On Oct. 29, Brown and his wife celebrated Kingsley's second birthday with a Minnie Mouse-themed party.

"Happy 2nd birthday beautiful! It's crazy to think it's been 2 years already," Brown wrote on Instagram.

"Happiest birthday to my best friend in the entire world," Katelyn captioned her own post. "I love you more than you could ever imagine… rocking you last night before bed as your last night as a one year old really hit me hard. you are my world… don't grow up too fast angel."

RELATED: CMA Awards 2021: Everything to Know About Country Music's Biggest Night

Kane and Katelyn welcomed Kingsley, their first child, in October 2019, after they tied the knot a year before just outside of Nashville.

The Experiment artist opened up to PEOPLE about parenthood earlier this year.

"Kingsley has completely changed our lives for the better. I know when I get home and I'm exhausted, just holding her makes my day completely better," Brown said at the time. "I have learned to be patient, and I've also learned that there's true love."

Story continues

"If anybody ever got between me and my daughter, I don't know what would go on," he added with a laugh. "She's super chill. Kind of like me, just laid back, and if she gets mad, she's super easy to cheer up real quick."

RELATED VIDEO: Kane Brown Sweetly Calls Daughter Kingsley, 17 Months, His 'Best Friend': 'That's My Little Girl'

He also raved about Katelyn's motherhood skills.

"Kate's been a great mom and a huge backbone for me if I have to go to the studio or if I go to a writing session," Brown said. "There's never anything that she can't handle. She never hits me up and says, 'Hey you have to leave your write early because I have to do this.' She's just there, so she's awesome."

RELATED: Luke Bryan Will Become First Solo CMA Awards Host in 18 Years at 2021 Ceremony: 'An Honor'

The CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan, are broadcasting live from Nashville on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.