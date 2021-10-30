Kane Brown Celebrates Daughter Kingsley's 2nd Birthday with Minnie Mouse-Themed Party

Kane Brown Celebrates Daughter Kingsley's 2nd Birthday with Minnie Mouse Party: '2 Years Already'

Kane Brown's baby girl turned 2 years old!

The country star, 28, and his wife Katelyn celebrated their daughter Kingsley Rose's birthday Friday with a Minnie Mouse-themed party. "Happy 2nd birthday beautiful! It's crazy to think it's been 2 years already," Brown wrote on Instagram.

"Happiest birthday to my best friend in the entire world," the proud mom of one captioned her own post. "I love you more than you could ever imagine… rocking you last night before bed as your last night as a one year old really hit me hard. you are my world… don't grow up too fast angel."

They celebrated the occasion with a pink, black and white balloon arch, draped over a giant light-up "2." Kingsley looked adorable in her Minnie Mouse ears with a pink bow, complimented by a black dress with white polka dots and a pink tulle skirt.

Kane and Katelyn welcomed Kingsley, their first child, in October 2019, after they tied the knot a year before, just outside Nashville.

The Experiment artist opened up to PEOPLE about parenthood earlier this year. "Kingsley has completely changed our lives for the better. I know when I get home and I'm exhausted, just holding her makes my day completely better," he said in March.

"I have learned to be patient, and I've also learned that there's true love. And if anybody ever got between me and my daughter, I don't know what would go on," he joked. "She's super chill. Kind of like me, just laid back, and if she gets mad, she's super easy to cheer up real quick."

He also raved about Katelyn's motherhood skills. "Kate's been a great mom and a huge backbone for me if I have to go to the studio or if I go to a writing session," Brown added. "There's never anything that she can't handle. She never hits me up and says, 'Hey you have to leave your write early because I have to do this.' She's just there, so she's awesome."

Kane, who's recently brought his wife and daughter on tour, said last year that he's ready to try for baby no. 2. "I want a boy and a girl," he told Extra in September 2020.