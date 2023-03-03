Kane Biotech Clarifies Terms of Credit Facility

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX- V:KNE; OTCQB:KNBIF) (the “Company” or “Kane Biotech”) announces that, as previously announced by the Company in its March 1, 2023 press release, pursuant to the formal amending agreement (the “Amending Agreement”) with Pivot Financial I Limited Partnership (“Pivot”) dated March 2, 2023 amending the terms of the Company’s amended and restated credit agreement between Pivot and the Company dated August 31, 2021, as amended (the “Credit Facility”), the interest rate of the Credit Facility increased from 14% to 15% per annum. The Company previously announced the Amending Agreement on March 2, 2023 and March 1, 2023.

About Kane Biotech

Kane Biotech is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. The Company has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (80 patents and patents pending, trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by the Company’s own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. StrixNB™, DispersinB® , Aledex™, bluestem™, bluestem® , silkstem™, goldstem™, coactiv+™, coactiv+®, DermaKB™ and DermaKB Biofilm™ are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNE" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “KNBIF”.

For more information:

 

 

 

 

Marc Edwards

Ray Dupuis

Nicole Sendey

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Investor Relations/PR

Kane Biotech Inc

Kane Biotech Inc

Kane Biotech Inc

medwards@kanebiotech.com

rdupuis@kanebiotech.com

nsendey@kanebiotech.com

+1 (514) 910-6991

+1 (204) 298-2200

+1 (250) 327-8675

 

 

 

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain statements regarding Kane Biotech Inc. that constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities law. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company’s: (a) financial condition, including lack of significant revenues to date and reliance on equity and other financing; (b) business, including its early stage of development, government regulation, market acceptance for its products, rapid technological change and dependence on key personnel; (c) intellectual property including the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property and dependence on its strategic partners; and (d) capital structure, including its lack of dividends on its common shares, volatility of the market price of its common shares and public company costs. Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.


