Kane Biotech Announces Distribution Agreement with ProgenaCare Global for its coactiv+™ Antimicrobial Wound Gel

ProgenaCare to commercialize coactiv+™ Antimicrobial Wound Gel in the U.S. wound care market

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE OTCQB:KNBIF) (the “Company”, “Kane” or “Kane Biotech”) announced today that it has signed a distribution agreement with ProgenaCare Global LLC (“ProgenaCare”) for its coactiv+™ Antimicrobial Wound Gel in the United States wound care market.



ProgenaCare will have exclusive distribution rights in the United States wound care market for Kane’s coactiv+™ Antimicrobial Wound Gel. Kane will receive a $500,000 USD upfront payment from ProgenaCare once it obtains 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“This is a defining milestone for Kane as we have secured a U.S. partner to bring our technologies to the wound care and surgical markets,” said Marc Edwards, President, and Chief Executive Officer. “We’re bringing an effective and differentiated product to the annual $200 million USD U.S. wound care hydrogel market. We believe that this product will be a major disruptor of this fragmented market. We are excited to partner with ProgenaCare, as they have proven expertise and experience with healthcare solutions in the United States and a focus on affordable and effective wound healing technologies.”

“Kane Biotech’s coactiv+™ Antimicrobial Wound Gel fits in very nicely with our strategic objectives and we look forward to giving it the attention it deserves. The wound care industry has been demanding a premium wound gel that offers both high efficacy and accessibility for patients in the United States,” said Howard Walthall, Chief Executive Officer of ProgenaCare. “ProgenaCare’s goal is to improve lives through leading-edge advancements in biomaterials and medical device technologies. Kane’s patented wound care technologies priced affordably and within Medicare allowables will offer improved health outcomes for patients.”

The coactiv+™ Antimicrobial Wound Gel is a combination of Kane’s patented coactiv+™ technology and PHMB, paired with a non-ionic pluronic surfactant with thermo-gelling properties. The combination of these three components provides for a moist environment best suited for wound healing, with effective antimicrobial activity in an easy-to-use gel that is optimized for sensitive wounds. When the coactiv+™ Antimicrobial Wound Gel is cooled below 16° C/60° F, it transforms into a liquid state, allowing it to be applied to a sensitive wound or burn and flow into every crevice while providing a soothing sensation to the patient. Once applied, the product will rapidly return to its gel-like state when warmed to body temperature, providing a thick clear coating. It can then be easily rinsed off with cold water. The Company previously announced a distribution agreement with Salud Pharma for its coactiv+™ Antimicrobial Wound Gel for Colombia, Panama, and Costa Rica via wound care centers and pharmacies.

Chronic wounds present a significant financial burden to the U.S. healthcare system. The treatment of chronic wounds is a major challenge for health care providers, with a significant failure rate. One of the major issues is the formation of bacterial biofilms, which are present in over 80% of chronic wounds1. Biofilm formation can make bacteria up to 1,000 times more resistant to antibiotics, antimicrobial agents, disinfectants, and the host immune system.

About ProgenaCare (ProgenaCare Global LLC)

ProgenaCare is a purpose-driven medical device company leveraging cutting-edge advances in biomaterials and medical device technologies to provide effective, affordable advanced wound care solutions to patients across the socioeconomic spectrum and around the world.

About Kane Biotech

Kane Biotech is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. The Company has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (80 patents and patents pending, trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by the Company's own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. StrixNB™, DispersinB®, Aledex™, bluestem™, bluestem®, silkstem™, goldstem™, coactiv+™, coactiv+®, DermaKB™ and DermaKB Biofilm™ are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNE" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “KNBIF.”

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain statements regarding Kane Biotech Inc. that constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities law. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company’s: (a) financial condition, including lack of significant revenues to date and reliance on equity and other financing; (b) business, including its early stage of development, government regulation, market acceptance for its products, rapid technological change and dependence on key personnel; (c) intellectual property including the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property and dependence on its strategic partners; and (d) capital structure, including its lack of dividends on its common shares, volatility of the market price of its common shares and public company costs. Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.



