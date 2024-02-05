Kandi Burruss to Exit Real Housewives of Atlanta After 14 Seasons

The longest running Housewife is hanging up her peach.

Kandi Burruss, who has been a main cast member on The Real Housewives of Atlanta since Season 2, has announced she will exit the series ahead of Season 16.

In a red carpet interview at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, Burruss told Variety’s Marc Malkin: “I decided I’m not coming back this year.”

“It’s been 14 seasons,” she continued, “and they allowed us to sit around for a little too long, but during that time I had started working on a lot of other things, and I got some nice big projects coming soon, so I’m super excited about those things.”

She said she came to the decision after a friend asked her why she kept returning to the series. “I was like, ‘Well, I think because I’ve just been doing it for so long, it feels weird to think not to do it?’ So I was just like, ‘You know what? I’m going to take a break, I’m going to take a moment… I’m not coming back this year.’”

Before becoming the longest-running Housewife in the Bravo Universe, Burruss was a founding member of the music group Xscape and an acclaimed songwriter. She most notably co-wrote TLC’s “No Scrubs” and Destiny Child’s “Bills, Bills, Bills.”

