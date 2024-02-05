Advertisement

Kandi Burruss to Exit Real Housewives of Atlanta After 14 Seasons

Claire Franken
·1 min read

The longest running Housewife is hanging up her peach.

Kandi Burruss, who has been a main cast member on The Real Housewives of Atlanta since Season 2, has announced she will exit the series ahead of Season 16.

In a red carpet interview at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, Burruss told Variety’s Marc Malkin: “I decided I’m not coming back this year.”

“It’s been 14 seasons,” she continued, “and they allowed us to sit around for a little too long, but during that time I had started working on a lot of other things, and I got some nice big projects coming soon, so I’m super excited about those things.”

She said she came to the decision after a friend asked her why she kept returning to the series. “I was like, ‘Well, I think because I’ve just been doing it for so long, it feels weird to think not to do it?’ So I was just like, ‘You know what? I’m going to take a break, I’m going to take a moment… I’m not coming back this year.’”

Before becoming the longest-running Housewife in the Bravo Universe, Burruss was a founding member of the music group Xscape and an acclaimed songwriter. She most notably co-wrote TLC’s “No Scrubs” and Destiny Child’s “Bills, Bills, Bills.”

