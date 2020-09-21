'Kamu Iyer was the architect for everyone': Kaiwan Mehta on his mentor's legacy

Kamu Iyer's death indeed marks the passing of a generation, a generation not essentially defined by age but one defined by a thought-approach to the idea of architecture. Different generations have approached architecture differently, and in India the debates on nationalism and post-colonialism intensified this idea and approach to architecture even further. What does architecture do? When is the architect a cultural hero, when is the architect a hero in the financial world of business and real-estate? Iyer, all his life asked himself and all of us around him the former question: what does architecture do? And he never was either of the hero-models; what he most importantly was " is that he was Everyone's Architect!

He was a humanist, who understood his role as an architect as the one who engages in the constant churning of society, but through the strong ideals and propositions of design. He believed in the power of design, while he always was aware of the fallibility of the architect " and it is between these two poles of power and error that one can say Iyer debated, celebrated architecture, but also lamented the state of the built environment we occupy, and the contribution an architect can have in shaping it. Look at just the titles of two of his books " Buildings that Shaped Bombay " the biography of an architect's work, and BoOmbay " or 'Bombay to Boombay' the story of a city's growth especially its living environments; between these two titles, you see Iyer's approach to architecture, and the world through architecture.

Iyer was the architect who through his practice as well as his inquiries into history, became the complicit critic of his profession, his peers, and his friends. His bus-ticket sketches, as we all fondly referred to them, carried sharp design compositions for the projects he was working on, debating the present context of his site and programme, the contingencies of client and budget, but also pulling in memories of a Christopher Alexander or Alvar Aalto; and then he had long stories to share about his experiences and observations as young boy or a rising architect, to some complex questions of history some of us may have had, and in doing so he contextualised history to a lived reality; and design, construction, or planning ideas " all became narrations in a long-running story of human civilisation. The self and civilisation, were somewhere tied up in his head through the stories of the built environment, subconsciously though I think, but that is what allowed him to be a delightful teacher, a beautiful friend, and a wonderful peer or mentor.

He was a modernist, no doubt, but he brought to those set of modernist beliefs an enormous capacity for humility " design was civilisational, was universal, but design was human and about the everyday lives of people. His designs for institutional buildings, or his ideas on housing large populations were always touched by thoughts of how individual people occupied buildings and the workings of life.

Born on 14 December, 1932, R Kameshwar Iyer was fondly known to all as Kamu, the last surviving founder of the partnership firm Architects Combine, where eight friends came together soon after graduation " combining shared resources but also an idealism towards design and shaping a newly emerging national society. The studio was best known for four of its partners who more formally associated in the firm " Dilip Purohit, Raja Poredi, Sreekant Mandrekar, and Kamu Iyer, and then a long list of architects passing through the studio as interns and architects. A studio and partnership that exemplified for Bombay and for India the best in approach, practice, and ethics to the world of designing and making buildings.

My first job was as a student-intern at Architects Combine in the summer of 1996, and I never realised till much later how that short internship had set the ball rolling for years of friendship with Kamu. Iyer was involved with the Kamla Raheja Vidyanidhi Institute for Architecture, founded by Sen Kapadia, where I was a student first and then one of the first young teachers. As a young architect with a keen interest in design histories, architecture and the shaping of everyday life, as well as ethics and practice, I soon, and hardly realising it, found a mentor in Kamu, worked with him on research projects, often a workshop, and every association led to hours of chats and discussions at his office " a most generous person he was in sharing all he knew, and never without the doubts and questions he himself had. No doubt generations of teachers and scholars have not only found in Iyer a wonderful mentor, but also a great resource of knowledge, shaped through memories and stories he readily shared. One could easily point out to several doctoral theses and published books, that would have Kamu-stories woven into their pages.

