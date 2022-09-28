Kamphof supports residential growth

min read

Oliver Paipoonge, Ont. — Municipal politician positions, especially in smaller municipalities and townships, are not always full-time jobs with the council chambers being the side gig.

You wouldn’t think that’s the way incumbent Municipality of Oliver Paipoonge Coun. Bernie Kamphof goes about his political business.

The full-time farmer is seeking a fourth straight term in Oliver Paipoonge having been a member of boards in the municipal league, area food strategies, health unit, rural planning, library, cemetery, museum, fire department, dairy producers and Northern Ontario Heritage Fund over his 12 years as councillor.

“I don’t sleep a lot,” laughed Kamphof, who owns and manages Kamphof Farms Ltd.

“I’m a business owner. I have a dairy farm which is a busy business. I have good employees. I guess I’ve been good at managing my time around what I need to do and where I need to be. I enjoy the challenge of doing different things and I’ve made it work. Don’t ask my wife (Kerri) where I find the time. She would argue that I don’t have the time.

“Farming is a bit seasonal — I have dairy — so there’s work to do year-round, but the cropping side of things is pretty seasonal and it works OK with council stuff because generally the municipal world and the government world slows down a little bit in the summer when we’re busy with the cropping. I don’t have a lot of free time, let’s put it that way. I’ve structured my life that way and I make it work.

“I feel I have enough time to put into the councillor position and I have put the time in to do a good job at it.”

Although Kamphof says Oliver Paipoonge doesn’t “have a lot of burning problems that are facing our residents,” the municipality is dealing with two proposed subdivisions on the property of the former brickyard business in Rosslyn and in the King George Park/Whitewater area.

Kamphof admits the process has been slow.

“The brickyard (subdivision) is still in process,” Kamphof said.

“To be fair, (the process) has been moving fairly slow. It’s not off the ground yet. The final decision hasn’t been made by council because the final application hasn’t come to council yet. Generally speaking, if all the I’s are dotted and the T’s crossed and there isn’t any glaring problems, I would generally be in favour of development like that.

“Of course, we have to consult with the public first and see what the neighbours have for opinions and what their concerns are and try and mitigate all those, but it’s good for our municipality to have growth in residential development because it broadens our tax base and makes better use of our infrastructure.

“The proposal for the brickyard subdivision will be hooking up to our own water system, which would actually be a benefit. We have a very small water system in the village of Rosslyn and it serves, I believe, just over 30 homes.

“There’s lots of water. The challenge is running a system that is that small. You still have all the reporting requirements, you have all the maintenance of the pumps and the infrastructure and adding 40-50 homes. Adding that many homes to it, would actually make the system run a lot more efficiently and it would be a big savings for the people that are on the existing system because we would be able to spread the costs out over many more users.”

Currently, Kamphof is looking forward to the creation of a fire master plan where it would see the fire department work more efficiently and serve the residents better, which would take place sometime in the next term should he be re-elected.

Kamphof is joined on the councillor ballot by incumbent Allan Vis as well as Rick Baraniuk, Dan Calvert, James Cassan, Donna Peacock and Sabrina Ree. The seven candidates are competing for four council seats.

Current councillors Rick Potter and Brandon Postuma are vying for the mayor’s seat against current Oliver Paipoonge Mayor Lucy Kloosterhuis.

Ontario municipal elections will take place on Oct. 24.

John Nagy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal

