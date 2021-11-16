Kampala blasts: Explosions hit Ugandan capital

People have been left traumatised by the blasts

Two explosions have shaken the centre of the Ugandan capital Kampala.

One blast took place near parliament, with the other close to the city's police headquarters.

At least 24 people are being treated in hospital, the health ministry said. Witnesses told of carnage at the scene, with cars ablaze and windows shattered.

The cause of the blasts was not immediately clear but the Ugandan authorities have blamed previous bombings on Islamist militants.

Ugandan forces are part of an African Union peacekeeping force in Somalia fighting al-Shabab, an insurgent group allied to al-Qaeda.

Last month, the Islamic State group said it was behind an attack on a bar in Kampala which killed a 20-year-old waitress.

Proceedings in parliament have been called off and MPs advised not to come to the building following Tuesday's blasts.

Cars parked near parliament went up in flames while the explosion near the police station shattered windows, senior police officer Edward Ochom told AFP news agency.

"What we can say [is] this was an attack but who is responsible is a matter that is under investigation," he added.

Health ministry spokesman Ainebyoona Emmanuel said that of those being treated in hospital, four were in a critical condition.